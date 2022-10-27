New app beats TikTok and BeReal and takes 1st in the US Apple Store

The social network “Gas” is aimed at high school students; is available in 12 US states

A newly launched app has debunked TikTok and BeReal and is #1 in the US Apple Store ranking.

called “Gas”the social network is aimed at high school students and allows users to send anonymous compliments to their friends and classmates.

1st place on the list of downloads was shared by Nikita Bier, one of the platform’s founders, in october 11 and October 13 on twitter.

“Ladies and gentlemen, after a 5 year hiatus, I am no longer a one-hit developer. Introducing Gas—#1 on the US App Store”, said on your Twitter profile.

Bier also created the “tbh” application, which has a similar proposal to that of “Gas”. The social network was acquired by Meta in 2017 and ended its operations about 2 months later.

“Gas” comes from the English term “gassing someone up” which represents the act of encouraging someone. Launched in August 2022, the app is made for users to “praise your friends” and encourage positivity.

In addition to Bier, Isaiah Turner and former Facebook engineer Dave Schatz also participated in the creation of “Gas”. the platform is offered in 12 US states for iPhones only. Some of them are Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. According to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journalthe app is expected to launch soon in all US states.

To use the app, you need to sync your location and contacts.

After that, users choose a name in polls with questions like “who is the most beautiful person you have ever met” and “who is never afraid of getting into trouble”. Voting is anonymous. The poll winning user receives a “flame” in the inbox.