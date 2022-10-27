New Pix function at Nubank surprises users; check the update

Nubank is currently one of the largest digital banks in Latin America. In Brazil, for example, fintech is one of the main companies in the financial services segment. In Brazil alone, Nubank currently has around 66.4 million customers, plus approximately 400 thousand in Colombia and another 3.2 million in Mexico. The numbers are expressive, although the operating time is not that great, since the company started its activities in 2014.

Despite the short time of operation, the digital bank has accumulated vast popularity, and much of this can be explained by the way Nubank launched itself in the market. In this way, the idea conveyed was that customers could count on the reduction of bureaucracy in financial services. In addition, fintech also offers promotions from time to time and news that may be responsible for attracting new customers to it. This is the case of Pix’s new feature on Nubank. See more below.

New from Pix on Nubank

In general terms, what happened is that Nubank now allows its customers to use the credit card limit to be able to pay a Pix in installments. Therefore, the person can decide between paying in cash or in installments up to 12 times.

However, it is important to note that the recipient of the transaction receives the full amount to be paid. What changes is that, now, the sender can choose to split the amount. The new Pix feature on Nubank is being called “Pix on Credit”.

How to make?

It is worth noting that there are two ways to use Pix in Credit. The first one is by the Pix key and the other by the QR Code. Therefore, we will deal with the two modes separately.

By PIX key

The first step is to enter the app and, in the home menu, tap on “Pix Area”. Once this is done, you need to go to transfer and enter the amount that the person wants to send. It is necessary to inform the Pix key and verify that all the data are correct.

In the option “Choose how to transfer”, select the alternative that reads “credit card”. Define how many installments you want to pay and then do a last check of the information. Confirm the transaction with the password saved in the Nubank app.

By QR Code

Enter the app and tap on the “pay” option and then on Pay with Pix with QR Code. Then select “Read QR Code”, using your cell phone camera to scan the code. Check that the data is correct once the QR Code is scanned.

In “Choose how to pay”, select the “credit card” option and define how many installments the amount will be divided into. After you have done this, verify all the information. Finally, to complete the transfer, enter the saved Nubank account password.

The new Pix feature on Nubank is now available for the digital bank’s customer base.

