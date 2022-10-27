‘No honor, will lose the election’

Natasha Werneck – State of Minas

(credit: AFP / EVARISTO SA)

Former minister Abraham Weintraub said that President Jair Bolsonaro is not an honorable person and will lose the elections to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Through social media, the person responsible for the Education portfolio between April 2019 and June 2020 declared that the Chief Executive chose to take the easy path, instead of valuing virtuosity.

“In addition to having no honor, he will lose the election!”, Weintraub said of his former ally.

Between a hard battle, with honor and virtue, or an “easy” re-election, at any cost, he chose to walk alongside the corrupt and liars!

And now, in addition to having no honor, he will lose the election! Detail: Chamberlain was not corrupt, nor did his children buy mansions… pic.twitter.com/alZIgjMKuf — Abraham Weintraub (@AbrahamWeint) October 27, 2022

In the publication, Weintraub posted a photo of former UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Conservative Party).

“He was not corrupt, nor did his children buy mansions,” he wrote, referring to the purchase of 51 properties with cash by the Bolsonaro family.

Weintraub broke with the president in April this year. At the time, he had shown interest in running for government in São Paulo, running against Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

After that, Abraham said that Bolsonaro “lied” to the people and accused him of being “dishonest”.

The former minister did not contest the election for the São Paulo government, but he tried for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies by the PMB and received only 4,057 votes.