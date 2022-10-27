North Korea: Why is Kim Jong-un raising tension?

Jean Mackenzie

BBC correspondent in South Korea

26 October 2022

Credit, KCNA photo caption, Last month, North Korea tested several ballistic missiles.

Periods of tension with North Korea come and go, but the situation on the Korean peninsula now appears to be the most volatile in five years — and is likely to get worse.

Last month, the country fired a missile over Japan, forcing residents in some regions to seek shelter in what was considered hostile and provocative. The North Korean government also launched several other ballistic missiles, fired warplanes near the South Korean border and fired hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, which landed in a mixed military zone created by the two nations in 2018 to ensure peace (the two countries are technically still at war).

On Monday (10/24), a North Korean merchant ship crossed the countries’ maritime border, causing both sides to fire warning shots. South Korea says the incursion was intentional.

But what is Kim Jong-un doing? There are three reasons why North Korea wants to test and launch missiles. First, evaluate and improve military technology. Second, send a political message to the world (mainly to the United States). And third, to impress the local population so as to reinforce loyalty to the regime.

It can be difficult to decipher which of these ends the most recent actions serve, but this time Jong-un was explicit. State media have repeatedly reported that the latest ballistic launches and military exercises are a response to training carried out by the US, South Korea and Japan. The North blamed the enemies for the escalation of tensions and said the increase in activity was a clear warning that they must stop.

For the past two months, Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have been holding large-scale military exercises separately and together to show that they are ready for a North Korean nuclear strike.

There is little doubt that this served to antagonize Jong-un, who has always interpreted these activities as an indication that the enemy is preparing an attack on the country. The reason North Korea started to develop nuclear weapons in the past was precisely to prevent a possible invasion.

But there is a less explicit reason why the leader is increasing the pressure now. Some believe he may be laying the groundwork for a more provocative test — such as detonating a nuclear weapon for the first time in five years, or even a small-scale attack on South Korea.

In 2021, he presented a five-year plan, in which he detailed all the new weapons he planned to develop. These included smaller nuclear bombs, to be used on the battlefield, and short-range missiles. The recent tests are evidence that Jong-un is not only working on this list, but also training troops to use the new technologies. Some of the recent exercises were even officially made to simulate a nuclear attack on South Korea.

Now, the North Korean leader needs attention. He needs the world to notice the progress he’s made. Tough international sanctions have not stopped the country from developing weapons, despite the damage to the economy.

Negotiations aimed at easing these international sanctions have long stalled and North Korea has lost ground on the global agenda. The world is far more concerned about the war in Ukraine and the rise of an authoritarian China.

US President Joe Biden’s position is that sanctions on North Korea can only be eased when the country agrees to give up developing and possessing all nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Washington and Seoul agreed to strengthen the Peninsula’s defense, carrying out the military exercises that Pyongyang hates so much and responds with shows of force. After the North’s latest round of missile launches and exercises, South Korea fired up warplanes and fired some of its own artillery.

If Jong-un wants the US to negotiate more favorable terms, he must prove how dangerous North Korea has become. Last month, the leader declared his country a nuclear-armed state, a position he believes is irreversible.

For Kim Jong-dae, a former adviser to South Korea’s Defense Ministry, we should be concerned about how assertive the neighboring country seems to have become.

He pointed out how, in the past, North Korea has always waited for US forces to finish military exercises to retaliate. Now, they fired artillery into the sea while the adversary’s activities were still in progress.

“We’ve never seen this audacity before, it’s something different. It’s the North acting like a nuclear state”, he classified.

The US and South Korean governments believe preparations for North Korea’s seventh nuclear weapons test are complete and the country is only waiting for the right political moment to act. An attractive window begins to open now, with the Communist Party of China Conference closed and the approach of the American legislative elections approaching.

Meanwhile, South Korea finds itself in the midst of yet another round of war games, with the US slated to participate. And that could provide Kim Jong-un with the pretext he’s been waiting for.