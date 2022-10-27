Novorizontino vs Cruzeiro: probable lineups for Serie B game

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Coach Paulo Pezzolano during Cruzeiro training

Novorizontino and Cruzeiro will face each other this Thursday (27), at 7 pm, for the 37th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be played at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, the “Jorjo’, in Novo Horizonte, in the interior of So Paulo. supersports brings the probable scales.

Novorizontino

The São Paulo team occupies the 17th place, with 41 points – one less than CSA, the first team outside the relegation zone.

For the match against champions Cruzeiro, Novorizontino will not count on defender Walber, due to suspension. Rodolfo Filemon and Jolson are the main vacancy candidates.

Back after serving his suspension, midfielder Jhony Douglas resumes the title in place of Ramn Martnez. The rest of the team tends to be the same that drew 2-2 with Brusque in the last round.

With that, coach Mazola Jnior should send Lucas Pereira to the field; Willean Lepo, Rodolfo Filemon (Jolson), Ligger and Paulinho; Jhony Douglas, Gustavo Bochecha, Diego Torres and Danielzinho; Douglas Baggio and Ronald.

cruise

The champion of Serie B has 72 points and tries to end the negative series of four games without a win (one draw and three defeats).

Against Novorizontino, coach Paulo Pezzolano has already said that he will give opportunities to young players. After all, there are nine embezzlements – four for suspension and five for injury.

Midfielder Filipe Machado, midfielder Daniel Jnior and striker Edu were expelled in Raposa’s 1-0 defeat by Guarani, in Mineiro, last week. Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral received the third yellow card and also could not play.

The injured are right-back Wesley Gasolina (injury to the back of the right thigh); midfielder Neto Moura (sprained left ankle); midfielder Chay (right ankle tendinitis); and forwards Rafa Silva (surgery on the right knee) and Stnio (surgery on the right shoulder).

The celestial scaling is an unknown. A possible formation has Gabriel Mesquita; Brock, Oliveira and Z Ivaldo; Geovane Jesus, Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira, Xavier and Kaiki; Bren and Lincoln.