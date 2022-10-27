Novorizontino X Cruzeiro – Supersports

45

1 time 3 MORE! First half will go up to 48 minutes.

44

1 time Matheus Bidu finds space in the left midfielder and finishes from outside the area, on the right of the goal, without danger to Lucas Pereira.

43

1 time Danielzinho presses Luiz Felipe on the right wing, but the ball escapes through the side.

42

1 time Luvannor pushes the ball too far into the attacking field and Jhony Douglas takes it.

41

1 time Juan Christian brought down by Douglas Baggio on the left side of Cruzeiro’s attacking field.

40

1 time Gabriel Mesquita removes the corner kick from the right side and Romario commits a foul in the dispute with Juan Christian at the entrance of the area.

39

1 time Baggio goes to the bottom on the right, but Marquinhos Cipriano clears the ball for a corner.

38

1 time Juan Chtistian receives a pass from Z Ivaldo in the center lane, makes the turn, but misses the pass and Romrio clears the ball.

37

1 time Baggio arrives firmly in the dispute with Lus Felipe in the attacking field of Novorizontino and the referee calls a foul in favor of Cruzeiro.

36

1 time Ball rolls again.

35

1 time Douglas Baggio and Luvannor clash in a dispute over the top and the match is again paralyzed for medical care.

33

1 time Departure stalled for medical care for Juan Christian.

32

1 time Danielzinho takes a free-kick from the midfielder to the area, Ligger slips with his head, Bruno Costa tries to avoid going out through the back line and the referee points offside.

31

1 time Luvannor opens the play for Marquinhos Cipriano to cross from the left. Lucas Pereira keeps the ball.

30

1 time Romrio receives a pass from Gustavo Bochecha on the left and risks a shot from outside the area. Gabriel Mesquita makes the save in two halves.

29

1 time Geovane Jesus scores with Pedro Castro on the right and crosses to the middle, but the referee points out an offside.

28

1 time Diego Torres opens the play for Bruno Silva on the right wing and the referee points offside.

27

1 time referee awaits VAR review and validates Cruzeiro’s goal.

26

1 time CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! Juan Christian stamps the mark in the low shot from the entrance of the area, takes the rebound and serves William Oliveira, who hits placed to turn the score around.

25

1 time Ball possession: Novorizontino 29% x 71% Cruzeiro.

24

1 time Juan Christian hit by Jhony Douglas, is left on the lawn and the game is paralyzed.

23

1 time Cruzeiro exchanges passes in the attacking field.

22

1 time Diego Torres opens the move to Willean Lepo on the right and William Oliveira pushes it to the side.

21

1 time Z Ivaldo crosses the ball from the right midfielder straight to the baseline.

20

1 time Douglas Baggio receives a pass on the right side of the area, but finishes it over the goal.

19

1 time Danielzinho tries to advance through the central lane and is stopped with a foul by Willian Oliveira.

18

1 time Willean Lepo crosses the low ball from the right end and Bruno Costa finishes it at the first post, on the left of the goal.

17

1 time CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! Z Ivaldo swings the ball from the right into the area, Marquinhos Cipriano anchors at the second post and Pedro Castro, free, pushes it into the net.

15

1 time Bruno Costa, disarmed by Lucas Oliveira on the left wing, falls on the lawn complaining of a blow to the head and the referee stops the match.

14

1 time Juan Christian tries to launch Oliveira on the left wing and Ligger intercepts.

13

1 time Novorizontino closes in the defense field and Cruzeiro exchanges passes in search of spaces.

12

1 time Romrio arrives late in the match against Lucas Oliveira, commits a foul and the referee prefers to stay on the verbal warning.

11

1 time Cruzeiro tries to pressure Novorizontino’s ball out.

10

1 time Bidu crosses the ball from the left wing and Luvannor, on the first post, deflects it to the baseline.

9

1 time Matheus Bidu drives the ball from the right midfielder into the area and the Novorizontino defense clears it over the top.

8

1 time Gustavo Bochecha to Luvannor with a foul in the central lane of Cruzeiro’s attacking field.

7

1 time Luvannor handles the ball from the right midfielder and Lucas Oliveira, on the second post, sends it with his head to the back line.

6

1 time Matheus Bidu takes a corner from the left side and Lucas Pereira punches away.

5

1 time Douglas Baggio starts on the right, tries to score with Willean Lepo, but Marquinhos Cipriano intercepts.

4

1 time Jhony Douglas takes down Matheus Bidu in the middle of Cruzeiro’s attack field.

3

1 time Cruzeiro struggles to cross the midfield line.

two

1 time GOOOLLL DO NOVORIZONTINO!!! Danielzinho shoots from outside the area, in the left corner of Gabriel Mesquita.

1

1 time Danielzinho takes the corner from the left side and Joilson, on the second post, heads towards the bottom line.

0

1 time Bruno Costa risks the kick from the entrance of the area. The ball goes to the right corner of Gabriel Mesquita, who palms it for a corner.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! Cruise departure.

0

1 time Novorizontino plays in yellow and black striped shirts and black shorts. Cruzeiro wears white shirts and shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time Cear’s refereeing trio: Marcelo de Lima Henrique officiates the match, assisted by Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira and Renan Aguiar da Costa. Rafael Traci is in charge of VAR.

0

1 time Cruzeiro starts the match with: Gabriel Mesquita; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Lus Felipe; Geovane Jesus, Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira and Matheus Bidu; Marquinhos Cipriano, Juan Christian and Luvannor.

0

1 time Novorizontino is lined up with: Lucas Pereira; Willean Lepo, Ligger, Jolson and Romrio; Jhony Douglas, Gustavo Bochecha and Diego Torres; Danielzinho, Douglas Baggio and Bruno Costa.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time Hot night in Novo Horizonte. The thermometers at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi stadium show 30C.

0

1 time Cruzeiro’s absences are Rafael Cabral, Daniel Jr., Filipe Machado and Edu, suspended, Neto Moura, Chay and Stnio, injured.

0

1 time Novorizontino does not have Wlber, suspended, Giovanni, Bruno Silva and Ronaldo, injured.

0

1 time Novorizontino and Cruzeiro players are warming up on the pitch.

0

1 time In the first round, playing in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro beat Novorizontino 2×1, with goals from Adriano and Rafael. Quirino scored for Novorizontino.

0

1 time Cruzeiro is already champion of Serie B, with 72 points, and coach Paulo Pezzolano takes advantage of the last matches to test situations while planning 2023.

0

1 time With just two games to go until the end of the championship, Novorizontino occupies the relegation zone, in 17th position, with 41 points.