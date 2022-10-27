Novorizontino X Cruzeiro – Supersports

45
3 MORE! First half will go up to 48 minutes.
44
Matheus Bidu finds space in the left midfielder and finishes from outside the area, on the right of the goal, without danger to Lucas Pereira.
43
Danielzinho presses Luiz Felipe on the right wing, but the ball escapes through the side.
42
Luvannor pushes the ball too far into the attacking field and Jhony Douglas takes it.
41
Juan Christian brought down by Douglas Baggio on the left side of Cruzeiro’s attacking field.
40
Gabriel Mesquita removes the corner kick from the right side and Romario commits a foul in the dispute with Juan Christian at the entrance of the area.
39
Baggio goes to the bottom on the right, but Marquinhos Cipriano clears the ball for a corner.
38
Juan Chtistian receives a pass from Z Ivaldo in the center lane, makes the turn, but misses the pass and Romrio clears the ball.
37
Baggio arrives firmly in the dispute with Lus Felipe in the attacking field of Novorizontino and the referee calls a foul in favor of Cruzeiro.
36
Ball rolls again.
35
Douglas Baggio and Luvannor clash in a dispute over the top and the match is again paralyzed for medical care.
33
Departure stalled for medical care for Juan Christian.
32
Danielzinho takes a free-kick from the midfielder to the area, Ligger slips with his head, Bruno Costa tries to avoid going out through the back line and the referee points offside.
31
Luvannor opens the play for Marquinhos Cipriano to cross from the left. Lucas Pereira keeps the ball.
30
Romrio receives a pass from Gustavo Bochecha on the left and risks a shot from outside the area. Gabriel Mesquita makes the save in two halves.
29
Geovane Jesus scores with Pedro Castro on the right and crosses to the middle, but the referee points out an offside.
28
Diego Torres opens the play for Bruno Silva on the right wing and the referee points offside.
27
referee awaits VAR review and validates Cruzeiro’s goal.
26
CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! Juan Christian stamps the mark in the low shot from the entrance of the area, takes the rebound and serves William Oliveira, who hits placed to turn the score around.
25
Ball possession: Novorizontino 29% x 71% Cruzeiro.
24
Juan Christian hit by Jhony Douglas, is left on the lawn and the game is paralyzed.
23
Cruzeiro exchanges passes in the attacking field.
22
Diego Torres opens the move to Willean Lepo on the right and William Oliveira pushes it to the side.
21
Z Ivaldo crosses the ball from the right midfielder straight to the baseline.
20
Douglas Baggio receives a pass on the right side of the area, but finishes it over the goal.
19
Danielzinho tries to advance through the central lane and is stopped with a foul by Willian Oliveira.
18
Willean Lepo crosses the low ball from the right end and Bruno Costa finishes it at the first post, on the left of the goal.
17
CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! Z Ivaldo swings the ball from the right into the area, Marquinhos Cipriano anchors at the second post and Pedro Castro, free, pushes it into the net.
15
Bruno Costa, disarmed by Lucas Oliveira on the left wing, falls on the lawn complaining of a blow to the head and the referee stops the match.
14
Juan Christian tries to launch Oliveira on the left wing and Ligger intercepts.
13
Novorizontino closes in the defense field and Cruzeiro exchanges passes in search of spaces.
12
Romrio arrives late in the match against Lucas Oliveira, commits a foul and the referee prefers to stay on the verbal warning.
11
Cruzeiro tries to pressure Novorizontino’s ball out.
10
Bidu crosses the ball from the left wing and Luvannor, on the first post, deflects it to the baseline.
9
Matheus Bidu drives the ball from the right midfielder into the area and the Novorizontino defense clears it over the top.
8
Gustavo Bochecha to Luvannor with a foul in the central lane of Cruzeiro’s attacking field.
7
Luvannor handles the ball from the right midfielder and Lucas Oliveira, on the second post, sends it with his head to the back line.
6
Matheus Bidu takes a corner from the left side and Lucas Pereira punches away.
5
Douglas Baggio starts on the right, tries to score with Willean Lepo, but Marquinhos Cipriano intercepts.
4
Jhony Douglas takes down Matheus Bidu in the middle of Cruzeiro’s attack field.
3
Cruzeiro struggles to cross the midfield line.
two
GOOOLLL DO NOVORIZONTINO!!! Danielzinho shoots from outside the area, in the left corner of Gabriel Mesquita.
1
Danielzinho takes the corner from the left side and Joilson, on the second post, heads towards the bottom line.
0
Bruno Costa risks the kick from the entrance of the area. The ball goes to the right corner of Gabriel Mesquita, who palms it for a corner.
0
The ball is rolling! Cruise departure.
0
Novorizontino plays in yellow and black striped shirts and black shorts. Cruzeiro wears white shirts and shorts.
0
Teams on the field!
0
Cear’s refereeing trio: Marcelo de Lima Henrique officiates the match, assisted by Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira and Renan Aguiar da Costa. Rafael Traci is in charge of VAR.
0
Cruzeiro starts the match with: Gabriel Mesquita; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Lus Felipe; Geovane Jesus, Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira and Matheus Bidu; Marquinhos Cipriano, Juan Christian and Luvannor.
0
Novorizontino is lined up with: Lucas Pereira; Willean Lepo, Ligger, Jolson and Romrio; Jhony Douglas, Gustavo Bochecha and Diego Torres; Danielzinho, Douglas Baggio and Bruno Costa.
0
Warm-up completed and teams defined!
0
Hot night in Novo Horizonte. The thermometers at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi stadium show 30C.
0
Cruzeiro’s absences are Rafael Cabral, Daniel Jr., Filipe Machado and Edu, suspended, Neto Moura, Chay and Stnio, injured.
0
Novorizontino does not have Wlber, suspended, Giovanni, Bruno Silva and Ronaldo, injured.
0
Novorizontino and Cruzeiro players are warming up on the pitch.
0
In the first round, playing in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro beat Novorizontino 2×1, with goals from Adriano and Rafael. Quirino scored for Novorizontino.
0
Cruzeiro is already champion of Serie B, with 72 points, and coach Paulo Pezzolano takes advantage of the last matches to test situations while planning 2023.
0
With just two games to go until the end of the championship, Novorizontino occupies the relegation zone, in 17th position, with 41 points.
0
Goodnight! Follow, from now on, the moves of Novorizontino x Cruzeiro, a match valid for the 37th round of Serie B.