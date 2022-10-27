Now yes! ‘Percy Jackson’ Creator Says Disney+ Series Is “The Adaptation Fans Have Been Waiting For”

‘Percy Jackson and the olympians‘ hasn’t shown much to the public yet, just a taste of what it’s going to be like. Since production began in June of this year, the series has released some footage, teased and even wrapped up its D23 Expo show with a small trailer of hero Walker Scobell navigating Camp Half-Blood.

Since then, production has resumed in Vancouver and is expected to wrap filming the first season in January 2023. And yet ‘Percy Jackson‘ will not be released until 2024 by Disney+, the author and executive producer, Rick Riordanassured fans that this wait will be worth it for an important reason.

“The TV format is one of the things I love the most because it gives us the time and space to tell the whole story of the book, ‘The Lightning Thief,’ in a way that’s a little more faithful to what I wrote. I think this is the adaptation that fans have been waiting for. It’s so good that I can finally tell my readers that they’ve followed me for years. This is the adaptation you have been wanting and dreaming of.”the author told Entertainment Weekly.

See the full interview:

Enjoy watching:

The eight episodes are also being produced in a big way by the amazing Industrial Light & Magic. The famous visual effects company has partnered with ‘Percy Jackson‘ and built a brand-new StageCraft on the set of the show in Vancouver, which was used for production this week.

“This is beyond cutting edge technology, these tools that we’re using. Being able to have that as our playground and having the next generation of this technology to take advantage of is changing everything we can do.”said Riordan.

Recently, our editor-in-chief Renato Marafon participated in DisneyD23 and had the opportunity to interview the stars of the adaptation.

On video, Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) talk about their characters, what their favorite books in the saga are, which Gods they wish they had as parents and much more.

Watch:

For now, the first season does not yet have a confirmed premiere date.

The cast will still have Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Mr. D), Megan Mulally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (Claire LaRue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) and Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit).

Altogether, the saga written by Riordan contains five books: ‘The Lightning Thief’, ‘Sea of ​​Monsters’, ‘The Titan’s Curse’, ‘The Battle of the Labyrinth’, and ‘The last Olympian’.

The plot revolves around Percy, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, Greek god of the seas, and is then sent to Camp Half-Blood to be reunited with other half-bloods. There, Percy meets his friend and mentor Grover Underwood, a teenage satyr, and meets Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena.

Chris Columbus directed the film adaptation of the first volume, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’which brought in its cast Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, and Jake Abel.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film grossed almost US$227 million around the world, from a budget of US$95 million.

In 2013, ‘Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters‘ only invoiced $199 million and received harsh criticism about the narrative, which departed too far from the original novel.

Don’t forget to watch: