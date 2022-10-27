Nubank and McDonald’s: startup gives BRL 3,000 to customers to buy at the cafeteria; know how

Everyone is looking forward to the World Cup, and many have already started preparing for the predictions about the countries that have a chance to win. This is that famous “pool”, very well known in lotteries. And with that, the Nubank created NuBolão, a ballot belonging to the football world cup. Prizes include cash, as well as amounts to buy at McDonalds.

If you are interested in earning a little extra money or even winning a voucher to eat for free at McDonalds, do not miss this article from Notícias Concursos. You will see this Wednesday (26) how to participate in NuBolão, Nubank and much more.

NuBolão, a bet by Nubank, will give R$ 3 thousand to eat at McDonald’s

NuBolão was a startup tool created to celebrate and have fun with the 2022 World Cup. The main idea is for its customers to create groups and give guesses about the games in a free and simple way. This means that everything happens in the application itself. So customers don’t have to worry about scoring calculations or even creating rankings.

What you should do is make a guess about the score of the games. In this way, to participate in this Nubank pool, you instantly compete for many prizes worth around R$ 300 thousand. Some customers have already had the function released, but it is possible to invite other people who are Nubank customers as well.

How to access NuBolão? There’s nothing simpler. Just click on the soccer ball icon at the bottom of the application, or even directly on the Nubank home screen. You can give some official guesses, after October 27th, until the last game. Bets are split on the NuBolão Overall Ranking as well as the Group Bolão ranking.

See the awards that Nubank will give

Finally, you can also win some prizes based on your skill as a guesser. Every week, the pool will draw 400 prizes worth R$ 400.00, since R$ 300.00 is in cash and R$ 100.00 is in vouchers to spend at McDonald’s. With each guess, you win a lucky ten. Then, entering the closed group, receives another 5 dozen, etc.

Ranking prizes in the group stage

1st place – R$ 20 thousand in the Nubank box + R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s;

2nd place – BRL 12,000 in Caixinha do Nubank + BRL 3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s;

3rd place – R$ 5 thousand in Caixa do Nubank + voucher of R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s.

Ranking awards at the end of the World Cup

1st place – BRL 60,000 in Caixinha do Nubank + BRL 3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s;

2nd place – BRL 35,000 in Caixinha do Nubank + BRL 3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s;

3rd place – BRL 20,000 in the Nubank box + BRL 3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s.

The vouchers given by Nubank to spend on McDonalds have a period of use of six months. So if you like betting and are a fan of the World Cup, this could be a good chance to win money and have fun.