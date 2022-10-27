NUBANK releases extra value via application; learn how to hire

Currently, thousands of Brazilians are looking for financial services without bureaucracy. Among the most sought after, the loan of the Nubank is what stands out the most.

The payment of personal credit made available by the digital bank can be divided into up to two years. In addition, customers have a three-month grace period to start repaying the loan.

Through the digital bank application, interested parties are still able to perform simulations to check all the conditions of the service before hiring it. The grant will depend on the fintech’s credit rating.

Loan simulation and contracting

As it is a digital bank, the entire request and release process is done online, through the Nubank. Even before performing the simulation, it is possible to check the fintech credit suggestion.

In practice, while contracting the loan, the user can view the value, number of installments, interest, among other details of the service. See the step-by-step guide to simulate and contract the credit below:

Access the Nubank application; On the main screen, look at the bottom bar and select “Loans”; Click on “New Loan” and select the reason why you want the option; Run the simulation by entering the amount you want to hire; Enter the number of installments and the date you want to make the payments; Once this is done, check the interest, conditions and total value of the agreement; Finally, confirm the operation and the amount will be transferred immediately to Nu Conta.

Nubank loan interest

The institution determines the percentage of interest rates according to the customer’s profile. At the time of contracting the loan, it is possible to check all the conditions of the service. O Nubank points out that he always expects the interest applied to be one of the lowest in the market.

Finally, it should be noted that in addition to interest, the applicant is subject to payment of IOF, registrations, insurance, taxes and other specific expenses in the Total Effective Cost (CET) related to the loan.

Nubank can unlock up to BRL 5,000 through the app

O Nubank is one of the most requested digital banks by Brazilians today. This is because, in addition to the various advantages available to customers, the bank grants autonomy to users, such as, for example, adjusting the credit card limit.

A recent fintech release allows users to unlock up to BRL 5,000 in the app simply and quickly.

With the amount unlocked, the bank’s customers can pay bills and settle debts. In addition, it is possible to supplement income, make purchases, invest in other financial investments, among other possibilities.

How to receive BRL 5,000 in the Nubank app?

As already mentioned, the unlocking up to R$5,000 at Nubank It is very practical, the customer who wants to increase the limit of their credit card must use part of the balance available in their digital account.

For example, if a person needs BRL 300 to make a purchase, they simply deposit this amount in the bank and convert it into a limit on the card.

However, after the transaction is completed, the amount is unavailable in the digital account until the card invoice is paid. Once the debt is paid off, the customer has access to the balance again, being able to use it as a credit card limit or make it available in the fintech account.

O Nubank informs that it is possible to use a balance of up to BRL 5 thousand in the function that helps the customer to build a credit card limit. In any case, it is worth mentioning that if the payment of the invoice is not made, the value of the account will be used to pay off the debt made with the card. In addition, the customer will be subject to additional penalties and interest.