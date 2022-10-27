Nubank releases up to R$1,500 via the app; see how to receive

O Nubank is enabling its customers to earn up to R$1,500 in cashback every month. First, it is important to point out that the action comes through the fintech partnership with shopee.

According to fintech information, with every purchase that the customer makes on the platform with the credit card (purple), it will be possible to receive the money back. Next, check out the rules and how you can get your money back in the app.

Nubank releases up to R$1,500 in the app

Initially, it is important to highlight that the customer must activate the cashback at Shopping do Nubank. The amount that will be returned to the customer, that is, the percentage that will be applied, will depend on the total purchase, excluding shipping. In a BRL 100 transaction, for example, the cashback amount (return of the amount paid) will be equivalent to 5%.

After completing the purchase, the user will need to wait a minimum of 1 hour to make a new operation and receive the cashback. After completing the transaction, the money will be paid to the customer’s account within 90 days. The balance can be used in any way the customer wishes.

How to activate app cashback?

In principle, for users who already have the money available in the app, learn how to activate it below:

First, access the Nubank app; Click on “Shopping” on the home screen; Once this is done, select the Shopee offer; Also, read the information that will appear on the screen and click on “Activate cashback and go to the store”; After that, the cashback will already be activated; Finally, just go to the Shopee website or app to see all the promotions that give you access to cashback.

Learn how to adjust the PIX limit on Nubank

Limits on the value of daily and nightly transfers carried out with the pix can be adjusted by customers Nubank. The settings can be made through the option “My Pix Limits”. The tool provides more security to users, considering that Pix has also been used in scams.

Step by step on how to adjust the Pix limit on Nubank

The process is quite simple. See the step by step below:

Access the app Nubank; On the home page, select “Pix Area”; Then tap on “Configure Pix” and then choose “My Pix Limits”; Once this is done, click on “Edit” and set the desired limits, both for daytime and nighttime periods; Enter your password to confirm the transaction; Finally, wait for the period necessary for the change to take effect, which is 24 to 48 hours.