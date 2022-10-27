NVIDIA Notifies Partner AICs of RTX 4090 GPUs with Burnt Connectors for Evaluation

Company is seeking to identify the reason for the problem in its new top of the line

The week started off busy for the NVIDIA with the cases of overheating and melting of cables and plugs of the company’s new top of the line, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. This Thursday (27), the German portal Igor’s LAB announced that the company is requesting that its partners send the models that show defects directly to the headquarters.

The vehicle found out directly with some of the NVIDIA who claimed to have been contacted by the board’s developer. “NVIDIA has notified all AIC [Add-in-Card] this morning… All damaged cards need to be sent directly to headquarters for failure analysis, this is the first time… Even a few years ago when 2080 Ti had problems with Micron, they didn’t do this”, reproduces the portal. What is not clear is whether the headquarters is from NVIDIA itself or from the brand’s partner AIC.

Some reasons have already been speculated about what would be causing the adapter melting problems, such as the bent positioning of the cables to accommodate them in setups, for example. Igor’s LABhowever, believe that the root of the issue may be in the adapter 12VHPWR shipped along with the boards which may be of low quality.

NVIDIA acts fast to deal with the problem

Although it has not yet officially positioned itself on the problem of melting in the plugs of the GeForce RTX 4090a NVIDIA is working to identify and resolve the issue.

As soon as the first cases began to appear on the company’s own subreddit forum, on Monday (24), the company sought contact with users of the boards that had defects and confirmed on Tuesday to the portal. The Verge, which is investigating the problem. Now, the brand’s new action was to contact its partners to deal with defective models.

There is, for the moment, no concrete solution from the brand, but it is possible that there will be a recall and replacement of the defective component by the company. NVIDIA.

