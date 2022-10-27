NVIDIA officializes the RTX 3060 Ti GPUs with GDDR6X and RTX 3060 8 GB memory

Video cards arrive in November

After appearing through partner manufacturers, the RTX 3060 Ti GPUs with faster GDDR6X memories, and the RTX 3060 8GB with slower memories, are officially announced by NVIDIA. The announcement was quite shy and is part of the description of the news of the new NVIDIA video driver:

“Additional Versions of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060

To give gamers and creators more choice, we’re introducing two additional options from our network of graphics card partners around the world, starting in November.

First up is the faster GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory, in addition to the original version with GDDR6 memory. Second is the GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Both new options are supported with today’s Game Ready Driver.” – NVIDIA

Now the official page of the RTX 3060 family cites the two new SKUs and separates them by amount of video memory, in the case of the RTX 3060, and by memory technology (GDDR6/GDDR6X), in the case of the RTX 3060 Ti.

But NVIDIA only describes the different memory interfaces of the RTX 3060 (192-bit and 128-bit) and doesn’t even talk about the effective memory speed and maximum bandwidth. This type of information is available on the pages of partner manufacturers.

RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 Specifications

RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X RTX 3060 Ti RTX 3060 12 GB RTX 3060 8 GB GPU GA104-202 GA104-202/200/GA103-300 GA106-300/302 GA106-302 CUDA cores 4864 4864 3584 3584 Clock Boost 1665 MHz 1665 MHz 1770 MHz 1770 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 15 Gbps 15 Gbps Bandwidth 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 360 GB/s 240 GB/s TDP 200 W 200 W 170 W 170 W

For now, the company has not made any mention of the RTX 3070 Ti that uses the GA102 GPU, the same one that powers the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti cards. In the case of this RTX 3070 Ti, which for now only appeared through Zotac, the biggest difference in relation to the RTX 3070 Ti that uses the GA104 chip is the slightly higher TPD.

In addition to all this change of numbers between the lines, since manufacturers are not changing their boxes to identify the new SKUs, NVIDIA is still dealing with the repositioning of the RTX 4080 12 GB, canceled days ago.

Source: NVIDIA