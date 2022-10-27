Offer: iPhone 13 128GB at 23% off [atualizado]

The iPhone 14 arrived with so few new features that, for many, it’s an upgrade that isn’t even worth it. For that very reason, the iPhone 13 ends up being a great alternative, with practically the same functions — but costing less.

It features the powerful A15 Bionic chip, a dual camera system (with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses) and support for 5G networks.

Well, if you had your eye on this model, today we are bringing you a good offer. THE amazon is selling the model 128GBin blue color, for BRL 5,021.07.

If we take into account that the price listed for this same model here in Brazil is R$6,499, we are facing a discount of 23%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards.

Update10/26/2022 at 10:52 am

For those who did not take advantage of the offer above, which is already sold out, the Fast shop is at an excellent price for those who prefer to pay in sight (Pix).

The value of the 128GB iPhone 13 drops to BRL 4,799 in this condition, which represents a discount of 18% compared to Apple’s spot price of R$5,849.10.

The cool thing here is that by taking advantage of this offer, you get a cashback (money back) 4% — which represents a value of R$191.96. All you have to do is access the Buscapé link and click on “Go to the store” next to the Fast Shop offer, in the list of retailers.

To learn more about how the cashback of Buscapé works, you can access this link.

If you prefer, it is also possible to pay this amount in up to 12 installments on credit cards. With that, however, it goes to R$5,499.70 — which represents a difference of 15% in relation to Apple’s price of R$6,499.

For those who want to pay in cash using a method other than Pix, the price is R$4,999, a difference of 15% compared to the R$5,849.10 for Apple.

