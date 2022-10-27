OFFER OF THE DAY | Zotac Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Video Card for R$ 1,599.99

Model has DLSS and ray tracing support, offering great performance at 1080p

the video card Zotac Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 is on sale at Kaboom. This model has 6 GB of GDDR6 memory and is priced at R$ 1,599.99 in cash on PIX or in up to 10 installments of R$ 188.23 per month on the credit card.

The RTX 3060 model can play 60 FPS at 1080p in a large number of games using graphics settings at Alto. In heavier games, using DLSS can help to achieve a higher frame rate. It is also possible to use ray tracing in games that have the feature.

For gamers looking for a 1080p gaming card at 60 FPS and looking to hit 1440p, the RTX 2060 will deliver satisfying performance for its price, including a high frame rate in top competitive games on the market. You can check out all the details in our RTX 2060 review by clicking here.

ZOTAC GEFORCE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 VIDEO CARD

VALUE: BRL 1,599.99 OR IN UP TO 10 x BRL 188.23 A MONTH

Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Specifications

GPU: GeForce RTX 2060

CUDA cores: 1920

Video Memory: 6GB GDDR6

Memory bus: 192-bit

Engine clock: Boost: 1680 MHz

Memory clock: 14.0 Gbps

PCI Express: 3.0

Video Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 ([email protected]) / HDMI 2.0 ([email protected])

HDCP support: Yes

Multi Display Capability: Quad Display

Recommended power supply: 500W

Power consumption: 160W

Power input: 8 pins

DirectX: 12

OpenGL: 4.5

Cooling: Dual fan

Slot Size: Dual Slot

Supported OS: Windows 10/7 x64

Board length: 209.6mm x 119.3mm x 41mm

Did you like the offer for Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2060 Graphics Card? Which PC item are you hoping to show up at an attractive price? Share in the comments with your opinion!

