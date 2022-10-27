OFFER OF THE DAY | Zotac Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Video Card for R$ 1,599.99

Model has DLSS and ray tracing support, offering great performance at 1080p

the video card Zotac Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 is on sale at Kaboom. This model has 6 GB of GDDR6 memory and is priced at R$ 1,599.99 in cash on PIX or in up to 10 installments of R$ 188.23 per month on the credit card.

The RTX 3060 model can play 60 FPS at 1080p in a large number of games using graphics settings at Alto. In heavier games, using DLSS can help to achieve a higher frame rate. It is also possible to use ray tracing in games that have the feature.

For gamers looking for a 1080p gaming card at 60 FPS and looking to hit 1440p, the RTX 2060 will deliver satisfying performance for its price, including a high frame rate in top competitive games on the market. You can check out all the details in our RTX 2060 review by clicking here.

ZOTAC GEFORCE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 VIDEO CARD
Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Specifications

  • GPU: GeForce RTX 2060
  • CUDA cores: 1920
  • Video Memory: 6GB GDDR6
  • Memory bus: 192-bit
  • Engine clock: Boost: 1680 MHz
  • Memory clock: 14.0 Gbps
  • PCI Express: 3.0
  • Video Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 ([email protected]) / HDMI 2.0 ([email protected])
  • HDCP support: Yes
  • Multi Display Capability: Quad Display
  • Recommended power supply: 500W
  • Power consumption: 160W
  • Power input: 8 pins
  • DirectX: 12
  • OpenGL: 4.5
  • Cooling: Dual fan
  • Slot Size: Dual Slot
  • Supported OS: Windows 10/7 x64
  • Board length: 209.6mm x 119.3mm x 41mm

