OFFER! Redmi 10C with 6,000 mAh battery at the lowest price ever seen on Amazon

Pay attention to a great opportunity to take home a Xiaomi launch smartphone, with good specifications. And the Redmi 10Cwhich comes with Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB of RAM, LCD display and has other attributes like 50MP main camera and a 6,000mAh super battery. the offer of BRL 935 can be found on Amazon, upon purchase in cash or up to 10 installments on credit card.

Redmi 10C with unmissable price on Amazon



Redmi 10C

Launched in March 2022, the Redmi 10C is another representative of the Redmi family in the Brazilian market – a line of smartphones that is very popular here. Created to be an entry-level smartphone capable of meeting all the needs of a less demanding user, the device can be purchased today for R$ 935 on Amazon with payment in cash or 10 installments without interest of R$ 93.58.

Where’s the offer?

See other Redmi 10C offers



Xiaomi Redmi 10C 64 Green

10C Gray Redmi Octa Core 64Gb 3Gb Screen 6.71 4G Network Two Chips Usb C Battery 5000Mah Global Version

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 64GB 4GB Ram Screen 6.1 Blue

It is worth it?

The Redmi 10C is another safe bet by Xiaomi for emerging markets, as its mid-range devices usually bring more affordable prices. Its hardware is quite inviting, from the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, 4GB from memory RAM, 64GB of storagedisplay 6.7 LCD HD+.

It also has a battery with charger up to 18W and the Camera set consists of a 50MP sensor and 2MP for depth effects. The front camera is 5MP and both front and back, the Redmi 10C makes videos in FullHD30fps.

It is a good entry-level smartphone with a price never seen before.

See the complete datasheet of the Redmi 10C:

Operational system: MIUI 13 and Android 11

MIUI 13 and Android 11 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6nm) SM6225

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6nm) SM6225 RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Internal Storage: 64GB and 128GB

64GB and 128GB Screen – Type: LCD

LCD Screen – Size: 6.71

6.71 Screen – Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

720 x 1600 pixels Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76 and PDAF

50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76 and PDAF 2nd camera: 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Frontal camera: 5 MP, f/2.0

5 MP, f/2.0 Drums: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Charger: 18W

18W 5G: No

Xiaomi Redmi 10C – See the complete technical sheet here

