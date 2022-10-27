One more novelty in sight: WhatsApp tests a function to blur images on the desktop

WhatsApp is testing a new tool that allows you to blur and blur information from a photo when sending it in the messaging app. The news was spotted by the specialized website WABetaInfo this last Monday (24), in version 2.2241.2 of the desktop beta.

The feature, which is still under development, expands the messenger’s native image editor options. It is not known for now if the function will come to versions for iPhone (iOS) and Android, and there is also no official release date.

Also read: Whatsapp allows you to hide that you are online in the app; understand change

according to WABetaInfo, which is recognized for spreading the app updates first hand, the new function will be part of the desktop version’s drawing editor tool. With it, it will be possible to quickly censor the content and confidential information present in the image, without having to resort to third-party apps.