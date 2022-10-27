Pablo Marí, ex-Flamengo, is stabbed during incident in shopping mall in Italy

Pablo Marí, currently at Monza, was one of the five victims of an incident that took place this Thursday (27) and was taken to hospital.

the defender Pablo MariexFlamengo and currently in monzawas stabbed this Thursday (27) during an incident that occurred in a mall in the city of Assago, in the metropolitan region of Milan, Italy.

According to channel information RAI and Sky SportsMarí was one of five victims of a 46-year-old man with mental disorders, who has since been detained by the police.

THE RAI informs that three of the five victims were in serious condition and were taken to the hospital.

THE skyhowever, states that Pablo Marí, who belongs to the Arsenalsuffered only a back injury and was taken to hospital “conscious” and “out of serious condition”.

The Spanish athlete was admitted to the Niguarda di Milano hospital. Monza’s main manager, Adriano Galliani, and the team’s coach, Raffaele Palladino, have even visited him.

“Dear Pablo, we are all here with you and your family. We wish you the best. Keep fighting as you always do. You are a warrior and you will recover soon”, wrote Galliani, through the Italian team’s social networks.

According to the police, the incident was not classified as a terrorist attack, as the 46-year-old man has psychiatric disorders and was a fugitive from justice.

A witness heard by the RAI spoke of “terrifying scenes”.

“Now that I’m away, I’m calmer, but we were all truly terrified. We couldn’t understand what was happening, we just saw people running and crying,” said the woman, who was at the mall at the time of the stabbings.

“I was very impressed with a woman who could only cry and was paralyzed as she was in shock.”

flamingo is pronounced

Through its social networks, Flamengo sent a message to Pablo Marí.

“Clube de Regatas do Flamengo regrets the episode that occurred with defender Pablo Marí, who defended the Sacred Mantle in 2019. We wish him a speedy recovery. #ForceMarí“, wrote the team.

For Rubro-Negro, the defender won a Conmebol Libertadores and a Brasileirão, both in 2019, before being sold to Arsenal.

Arsenal also issues a statement

through your site official, Arsenal issued the following official statement about Pablo Marí.

We are all shocked by the terrible news about the series of stabbings that took place in Italy, which took several people to hospital, including our defender Pablo Marí.

We are in contact with Pablo’s manager, who has informed us that he is in the hospital but has no serious injuries.

Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this terrible incident.