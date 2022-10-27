Pablo Marí, ex-Flamengo, is stabbed in a mall in Italy

Defender Pablo Mari, from monza, was stabbed during an attack on a shopping mall in Milan, Italy, this Thursday. The information was revealed by the broadcaster “Sky”, which revealed that, in addition to the formerFlamengofour other people were also hit.

According to the Italian channel, all five injured were taken to a hospital in Milan and three of them are in serious condition. The Spanish defender, however, according to the Italian press, is not one of those in a critical situation, without major injuries.

+ See the Lega Serie A table and games

“Sky” also revealed that the attacker, according to information provided by Italian security guards, is a 46-year-old man who suffers from mental and psychological disorders. The criminal was restrained by police and arrested at the mall.

The Italian club, after the race, used its social networks to offer words of support to the Spanish defender, on behalf of its director, Adriano Galliani.

– Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting like you know how to do, you are a warrior and soon you will recover – said the club.

Pablo Marí joined Monza earlier this season. The player belongs to Arsenal until 2024, but the contract with the Italians provides for the mandatory purchase to remain in the national first division. So far, the Spanish defender has played eight games and scored one goal.

+ Brazilians in the sights of European teams: remember Brazilian players who became naturalized

In 2019, Pablo Marí was hired by Flamengo, where he won the Brazilian Championship and Copa Libertadores. The defender entered the field 30 times for Rubro-Negro, scored a goal and left the club in January of the following year to defend the Gunners.