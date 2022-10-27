Palmeiras beats Cali and faces Boca in the women’s Libertadores final

Palmeiras is in the final of the women’s Copa Libertadores. Palestrinas beat América de Cali (COL), today (26), by 1-0, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, in Quito, Ecuador, and will face Boca Juniors in an unprecedented continental final.

Despite dominating most of the game, Palmeiras took time to swing the net. The steering wheel Ary Borges scored, with his head, the only goal of the match, in the 9th minute of the second half.

Palmeiras are looking for their first Libertadores title, and are undefeated in the continental competition. The São Paulo club won the three commitments in the group stage and qualified for the knockout stages in first place in Group C.

In the quarterfinals, Palmeiras got a dramatic 2-1 victory over Santiago Morning, with a turning point in the last play of the match.

Now the club is getting ready to face Boca Juniors – who eliminated Corinthians in the quarterfinals – this Friday (28), at 19:00 (Brasília time). The match will take place at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

Palmeiras collide with the defense

In search of a spot in the continental final, Palmeiras dictated the pace of the game, but ran into América de Cali’s marking. With freedom to create until the entrance of the area, the Palestrinas had a hard time getting through the last line of marking. So much so that the best chance came from a kick from outside the area by Ary Borges, at 8 minutes of the first half, defended by Nathalia Giraldo.

On the other side, América de Cali tried to exploit Palmeiras’ high line to go at speed on the backs of the defenders, as well as trying to steal the ball in the attack field. Goalkeeper Jully, however, was little demanded.

wrong and wrong

Palmeiras found spaces as the first stage developed, but accumulated errors in the last ball. Creating plays both by the sides and by the center, Alviverde took, and a lot, in the last touch, wasting good opportunities to come face to face with the goalkeeper Giraldo.

Not like this!

Interestingly, Palmeiras’ main opportunity came in a throw to Bia Zaneratto. The ball stayed with América de Cali’s defense, but Bia insisted, stole the ball, got rid of the goalkeeper, but got tangled up and couldn’t finish. She even passed it on to Duda, who didn’t take advantage of it.

Ary solves

The second half started slow and full of pass errors, until at nine minutes, Ary Borges swung the nets for Palmeiras.

Byanca Brasil took it on the left and crossed for shirt 8 to head, with a fish, to the back of the goal and put Palestrinas in front.

There and here

Palmeiras’ goal heated up the atmosphere in Quito. Up front, the São Paulo club remained in the attacking field, looking for an opportunity to build a more elastic score. América de Cali, on the other hand, decided to run after the loss, exchanging passes in the opposing field and looking for crosses into the area. Jully, however, was little demanded.

DATASHEET

Palm trees 1 x 0 America de Cali

Competition: Women’s Copa Libertadores – semifinal

Place: Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito, Ecuador

Day and hour: October 27, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Milagros Aruela (PER)

Assistants: Vera Yupanqui (PER) and Gabriela Moreno (PER)

goals: Ary Borges (Palmeiras), 9 minutes into the second half

Yellow cards: Carolina Pineda (America de Cali); Jully (Palms); Catalina Usme (America de Cali); Zamorano (America from Cali); Ary Borges (Palmeiras); Camilinha (Palm trees)

PALM TREES: July; Bruna Calderan, Poliana, Julia Katrine; Duda (Carol Baiana), Ary Borges, Camilinha; Bia Zaneratto, Byanca Brasil, Andresinha (Day Silva). Technician: Ricardo Belli.

CALI AMERICA: Giraldo; Basanta (Castellanos), Natis, Yantén; Ospina, Pineda (Vidal), Muñoz (Bonilla), Martínez, Zamorano; Mosquera (Iglesias), Usme. Technician: Andrés Usme