Palmeiras vs Fortaleza: unavailable sector and up to 100% increase in ticket prices

Palmeiras released the start date for sales and ticket prices for the match against Fortaleza, which takes place on November 2, and could be the celebration of the Brasileirão title. The information scared the fans, who in addition to having one less available sector, saw a huge increase in values.

Tickets start to be negotiated this Thursday, at 10 am, exclusively for Avanti supporters. This privilege ends on Saturday, also at 10 am, when the sale to the general public will begin. The cheapest ticket will cost BRL 220.

But it is good that the people from Palmeiras rush to buy their tickets, since the Superior Norte sector will be unavailable for the match. The reason is the series of concerts by singer Michael Bublé, scheduled for November 5th and 6th. The assembly of the stage will also take part in the Gol Norte sector, which will be adapted to the Central East sector, as happened in the Paulistão final this year.

Stadium capacity must be reduced by up to 30%. Thus, the public expectation is around 30 thousand fans, unlike the 40 thousand that have become routine in the arena.

What really scared the fans, however, was the issue of ticket prices, which increased by up to 100%, as is the case of the Superior Sul sector, which cost R$ 150 against Avaí and will cost R$ 300 against Strength. The smallest increase was in the Central West sector, the most expensive in the stadium, which went from R$300 to R$430, that is, 43% higher than in the previous match at Allianz Parque.

Check the ticket prices for the duel with AVAÍ:

North Goal – BRL 120

Superior North and South – R$ 150

Superior East and West – BRL 200

South Goal – BRL 220

East Central – BRL 250

Central West – BRL 300

Check the ticket prices for the duel with FORTALEZA:

Gol Norte – R$ 220 (83% more expensive)

Superior South – R$ 300 (100% more expensive)

Upper North – Unavailable

Superior East and West – R$320 (80% more expensive)

Gol Sul – R$ 330 (50% more expensive)

Central East – R$ 400 (60% more expensive)

Central West – R$ 430 (43% more expensive)