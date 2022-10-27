Pão de Açúcar cable car turns 110 years old; know trivia

The Sugar Loaf Cable Car is a landmark in the Rio de Janeiro. The cable car that connects Praia Vermelha to Morro da Urca and Morro do Pão de Açúcar is a symbol of the wonderful city and, on this October 27, 2022, it celebrates 110 years of existence.

The project was conceived by the engineer Augusto Ferreira Ramos, who was inspired by the cable cars of Monte Ulia, in Spain, and the one in Wetterhorn, in Switzerland. However, neither of them benefited from the exuberant view of Guanabara Bay.

The daring work was granted permission by the Rio authorities to be carried out and began in 1908. In 1912, it was ready, taking people from Praia Vermelha to the top of Morro da Urca. A year later, the cable car was already taking passengers from Urca to the top of the Sugar Loaf.

Since then, the cable car has been managed by Companhia Caminho Aéreo Pão de Açúcar. After 110 years, the cable car has established itself as one of the main landmarks of the Carioca landscape.

The site receives around 2500 visitors a day and has already transported illustrious figures such as Albert Eisten, Bob Marley, John Kennedy, Tina Turner, Robert de Niro, Prince Harry, Natalie Portman and Malala.

Oh yeah, the cable car was also the setting for the movie “007 Against the Rocket of Death”. In the main scene of the film, James Bond balances himself on the cable car at more than 500 meters of altitude.

Today, birthdays who are in Rio de Janeiro do not pay entrance to the cable car. Check prices:

Cable Car Ticket Promotion for Children from 3 to 12 years old: R$1 (promotion valid until 10/31)

Cable car ticket: BRL 150.00 (full) / BRL 75.00 (half)

Cable Car Promo Brazil Ticket*: BRL 130.00

Carioca Maravilha Ticket: BRL 75.00 (adult)

Carioca Maravilha Child Ticket: R$37.00 (3 to 12 years old)

Tickets can be purchased through the official website of the Cableway.

