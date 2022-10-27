Paulinho believes in Vasco’s access to Serie A

Paulinho will not continue at Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023/24 season. With a contract until June with the German club, the striker has already had his future defined.

After the draw against Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League, the Brazilian spoke about how Xabi Alonso reintegrated him into the squad and opened the possibility for a return to Brazil, in an interview with TNT Sports.

“It’s a possibility (returning to Brazil). What I can say is that in January I’ll sign a pre-contract with another team and everyone will know where I’m going”, he said.

“Xabi gave me this opportunity, when he arrived, he talked to me, said he wanted to rejoin the team. I wasn’t having the opportunity because I hadn’t renewed with the club, they said they were going to leave me,” he added.

Formed at the base of Vasco, Paulinho has already said that the club will rise from the Series B of the Brasileirão and also praised Cruzmaltino.

“I think Vasco is back, practically. I’m happy, because it’s a club with the history it has, it deserves to be in the first division. For all the history I had there, I’ll always be rooting for my teammates who are still there. and for the club that formed me and gave me all the support to be here”, he said.