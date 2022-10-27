Pedro Lourenço confirms that Cruzeiro will have the third largest master sponsor in Brazil – Rádio Itatiaia

Cruzeiro will have a new master sponsor in 2023. And businessman Pedro Lourenço, from Supermercados BH, who will give the shirt’s prime space to another company, guaranteed that it will be the third largest master sponsorship in Brazil.

“I think Cruzeiro will only be behind Flamengo and Palmeiras. It will be the third largest sponsorship in Brazil and by far”, assured the businessman.

As Itatiaia anticipated, Betfair, a sports betting company, widens the front to stamp its brand on the noblest part of the celestial shirt. The amount received by Cruzeiro will exceed R$ 20 million.

“I will never leave Cruzeiro aside, I am always together with Cruzeiro. Every contract I made with Cruzeiro, if another one (sponsor) appears that pays more, I give my share. I gave in in women’s football to Gerdau and others out there. I gave in to the second or third biggest sponsorship in Brazil, from what I heard. I gave up and will stay behind on the shirt (with the Supermercados BH brand)”, said the current master sponsor of Raposa.

Pedro Lourenço’s statement took place during the Caravan Cruzeiro, in Conselheiro Lafaiete, which featured the participation of Ronaldo Fenômeno.

The event, held at Parque de Exposições Tancredo Neves, was attended by around ten thousand fans.