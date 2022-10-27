Pierce Brosnan on Doctor Fate meeting Wonder Woman, and lavish praise on Gal Gadot | DC & DCEU

Disclosure

Pierce Brosnanwho plays the legendary Doctor Fate in the new DC movie, black adamcommented on what he thought of the Wonder Woman movie, lived by Gal Gadot. brosman tore up praise for the actress, and said Gal won her heart.

The actor’s revelation came during an interview with News Entertainment, where the brosnan stated that as a child, he liked to read comic books. And when asked if he already knew Gal Gadot, and if he would like to meet in an upcoming interview, he replied:

“I love Wonder Woman. My God, this woman has captured my heart. When this movie came out, I was in town and I had a few hours to pass the time, so I went to the movies to see Gal Gadot, and I just loved her so much. She is amazing, I liked her work. She has a big heart, beautiful style.”

I didn’t know her, but maybe Doctor Fate does. I mean there’s a place for it (laughs). Lets do this. I’m looking forward to it.” Said brosnan.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson answering some fan questions, was asked about the possible return of Doctor Fate in black adamwho is played by the star of the 007 franchise, Pierce Brosnan.

Recently, producers of black adam Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn assured that the sequel to the film will not be long before it is released, even if it is not yet confirmed by Warner Bros. New film caused a division of critics for containing violence.

More details about Black Adam

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. ”

The cast of Black Adam is made up of Dwayne Johnson like Black Adam, Aldis Hodge like Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan like Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi like Adrianna, Noah Centineo like Atom Crusher, and Quintessa Swindell like Cyclone.

black adam is showing in cinemas. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Águas Rasas).