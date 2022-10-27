Piracy service leans on Telegram after being kicked out of GitHub and TikTok – Tecnoblog

WishFlix, a French pirate service that illegally serves content from platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, is no longer on GitHub. After going viral on TikTok and attracting the attention of media companies and anti-piracy organizations, the service had to withdraw from the Microsoft platform and had its account on the social dance network taken down.

