Professor accuses Johnny Depp of plagiarism and takes the actor’s lawsuit

Johnny Depp is involved in another court case and this time it is not related to ex-wife Amber Heard. the star of Pirates of the Caribbean is suing a teacher who accused him of plagiarism.

The court battle began after the 59-year-old actor and his guitarist friend Jeff Beck started a tour together to promote the musician’s new album.

In August of this year, the duo was surprised when the folklorist Bruce Jackson accused the music Sad Motherfuckin’ Paradeby Depp and Jeff, of plagiarizing their poem called hobo benwhich is in your book Get Your Ass in the Water.

According to the website Cinema Blend, Jackson does not claim to be the author of the poem, but said it was told to him by Slim Wilson, an inmate at the Missouri State Penitentiary.

Upon learning of the alleged slander, Depp called his judicial team and decided to sue the professor claiming that it is not plagiarism, in addition to requesting that he be paid his legal fees and a statement that he did not commit copyright infringement.

Data from the judicial process show that curiously parts of the song are similar to the poem, but the document also informs that not even the teacher owns the copyright of the work in question.

Johnny Depp accuses professor of extortion and publicity stunt

Johnny Depp and his guitarist friend allege that Bruce Jackson is taking advantage of the situation to promote himself, even because the professor never filed a copyright claim and, apparently, he wanted a financial settlement with the duo.

“They didn’t write a word of Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade and they are suing the person they stole from and who caught them doing it. From my point of view, this is like a thief suing a homeowner because he cut his hand on the kitchen window that he broke on entering,” the professor declared in an interview with Rolling Stone.

