Putting two photos on the WhatsApp profile is possible; learn how

Telegram allows you to add more than one profile picture, forming an image carousel. That way, your contacts can be sure they’re talking to the right person. In the case of companies, relevant information can be added visually, reinforcing the visual identity used as a form of brand recognition.

An update still uncertain

Unfortunately, the competitor Whatsapp does not have any similar direct alternative, but nothing prevents the user from using some layout. Using editing tools, it is possible to keep two images in the same frame. So, just edit the frames and update the profile on the platform, adjusting the best positioning.

Edit photos quickly

If you use Instagram, you have access to several possibilities to modify an image with practicality. Just open the app, click on ”stories” and select the layout section, located in the lower left corner. In this case, there are a few options, dividing the screen into two, three or four parts, allowing you to be creative when designing your new account icon.

No need to post the result

Even if it is a story, it is not necessary to share, as there is a functionality to save it in the downloads folder on the phone. Save your file and on WhatsApp profile, update your profile picture.

Don’t forget to cancel the upload on Instagram, preventing the creation from being shared with followers, by clicking on ”Discard”. The result is only deleted from the platform, but when saved, it is stored in the device’s memory.

Remember to properly frame the two images so that both are visible at the end. not only in Whatsapp, but on other social networks this tip can be applied easily. For those who are always undecided between several photos, it’s the best way to be identified by others.