Redmi announces Note 12 Pro, Pro Plus and Explorer with Dimensity 1080 and 200 MP camera

After several rumors and promotional materials, Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 12 line at an event in China. The family consists of three devices: Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note Pro Plus and the Note 12 Explorer Edition. They are the first phones in the world to feature MediaTek’s recently announced Dimensity 1080 chipset, in addition to the last two variants featuring a 200-megapixel main sensor.

















26 Oct

















In design, the Redmi Note 12 line is very similar to the devices in the Redmi Note 11T family, launched in May this year. The main difference is that the rectangular camera module of the launch has the LED flash unit positioned on the side.

The trio of phones has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling, 900 nits peak brightness, as well as Dolby support. Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+.

Under the hood, they all feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset with a choice of 8GB, 12GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, plus microSD card support.

For power, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus both have a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 67W and 120W fast charging, respectively. The Note 12 Explorer Edition has a 4,300 mAh battery with 210W charging, which promises to go from 0 to 100% in just nine minutes.

The main difference between the devices is in the main sensor of the cameras. The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with image stabilization, while the Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Explorer Edition have a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor.

To complete the module, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the trio has a 16-megapixel front sensor.

In terms of the operating system, all devices in the line come standard with Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface. Among other highlights, there are dual stereo speakers, a fingerprint reader on the side, a headphone jack and 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi. Fi6 and NFC.

Technical specifications Redmi Note 12 Pro









6.67-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform

6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Space for microSD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras 50 megapixel main sensor 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor 2 megapixel macro sensor

5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 67W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 13

Technical specifications Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus









6.67-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

256 GB of internal storage

Space for microSD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras 200 megapixel main sensor 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor 2 megapixel macro sensor

5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 120W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 13

Technical Specifications Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition









6.67-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform

8 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

Space for microSD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras 200 megapixel main sensor 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor 2 megapixel macro sensor

5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint reader on the side

4,300mAh battery with 210W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 13

price and availability





The Redmi Note 12 line was announced in China and should reach the global market in the coming weeks. Check the official prices below: Redmi Note 12 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB – ¥1,699 (~R$1,300)

8GB RAM + 128GB – ¥1,799 (~R$ 1,330)

8GB RAM + 256GB – ¥1,999 (~R$ 1,480)

12GB RAM + 256GB – ¥2,199 (~R$ 1,630) Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 8GB RAM + 256GB – ¥2099 (~R$1,550)

12GB RAM + 256GB – ¥2299 (~R$1,700) Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition 8GB RAM + 256GB – ¥2,399 (~R$ 1,775)

