Referee changes Athletico-PR x Palmeiras and gives Endrick a goal

Referee Bráulio da Silva Machado, who had scored a goal for Gustavo Scarpa, in Palmeiras’ 3-1 victory over Athletico-PR, corrected the scoresheet and transferred the score to Endrick. In this way, the palmeirense jewel gets two goals in the triumph at Arena da Baixada. UOL Esporte had already found that the CBF would amend the document.

In the play, at 13 minutes of the second half, Endrick stole the ball from Pedro Henrique, went to the area and played for Dudu, who kicked over a defender. On the rebound, shirt 7 took the ball back and rolled it to Scarpa, who ‘divided’ Endrick’s submission.

A few minutes before 1 am on Wednesday, the doubt about the authorship of the goal was resolved when the CBF published the summary written by Bráulio da Silva Machado, referee of the match. In the document, the FIFA judge from Santa Catarina considered that the equalizer was scored by Gustavo Scarpa, in the 14th minute of the second half.

However, this Thursday (27) there was a turning point in the case. The referee reviewed the decision and chose to correct the score sheet, taking the goal from Scarpa and passing it to Endrick, who earlier had already made a post on his Instagram celebrating the two goals in the duel.

See the full note of change made by the match referee:

“I inform you in time that, in the item “GOAL” at 14 minutes of the 2nd half of the aforementioned summary,

Where it reads:

Athlete 14 – Gustavo Henrique Furtado Scarpa

READ:

Athlete 16 – ENDRICK FELIPE MOREIRA DE SOUSA”.