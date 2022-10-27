Reinforcements: Fluminense defines three positions as priorities for 2023

The season is not over yet, but Fluminense’s board already outlines the profile of reinforcements that will be sought in the market for 2023. NETFLU found that there are three positions that are treated as priorities: a left-back, a midfielder and a forward on the field side.

The side is considered the most needy position and has lived with improvisations on the part of coach Fernando Diniz. Hired from Moldovan football, Cristiano has not yet established himself. Pineida, in turn, must not remain. Reinaldo, from São Paulo, is interested and can be hired. During the period, Caio Paulista and Yago were improvised. The current owner of the position, Calegari, is also an improvisation.

Already in the “volância”, Tricolor seeks a replacement for Nonato, who left the club, sold by Internacional, towards Ludogorets, from Bulgaria. In addition, it is not known how long Fluminense will be able to hold André, one of the jewels of Xerém besieged by the foreign market.

Lastly, there is also the need for a side striker. Matheus Martins is on the verge of being negotiated with Udinese, from Italy, and Marrony, so far, has not managed to establish himself. Since the departure of Luiz Henrique, the Tricolor has not been unanimous in the position.

It is worth mentioning that the board must still hire names for other positions. However, these three are the ones that are receiving the most attention from the football dome. At the post-launch press conference of his reelection candidacy, Mário Bittencourt spoke of three or four high-level reinforcements for 2023.