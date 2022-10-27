Reporter wins support from Corinthians idol after apology to VP

Journalist Marco Bello, from Rádio Transamerica, who irritated coach Vítor Pereira after a question about his wife, received support from a Corinthians idol after apologizing to the Portuguese coach.

Ronaldo Giovanelli, the club’s historic goalkeeper, used his Twitter to call the VP’s reaction “mimimi” and showed support for the reporter. Both worked together at Rádio Transamérica for many years — the former goalkeeper was fired from Rádio Transamérica in March of this year.

“A lot of freshness from the coaches and you [seguidores] here filling the bag… Generation of mimimi. Go to the f***. I’m with you Bello,” Ronaldo wrote in two tweets.

At the press conference after the 2-0 defeat to Fluminense, by the Brasileirão, at Neo Química Arena, Vítor Pereira felt uncomfortable after being asked about “who is in charge, he or his wife” — in the context of staying or not in the Brazilian football, the coach hit back right away.

“Since I’m more polite than you, I won’t answer. You see? My parents educated me, and I won’t answer. It’s rude. It’s a matter that has nothing to do with football. I don’t answer a word. The respect you had for me is the respect I have for you,” VP replied.

Hours after the press conference, journalist Marco Bello used his Twitter to apologize for the question asked to the Portuguese.

“Friends, I made a reflection as soon as I got home and I want to share it with you: I was very bad in my question to coach Vitor Pereira of Corinthians. .

“I want to apologize to Vitor here and, when I can find him, I will do it again. I hope you understand… or at least understand my regret. Hugs to all and be in peace”, he added.