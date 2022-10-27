Reveal the only condition that exists for Diego Alves to remain at Flamengo

Diego Alves started in Flamengo’s match

not the own Diego Alves expected to be used again in the Flamengo. With a contract until the end of the year, the goalkeeper will not renew and will leave the Carioca club after five years and numerous titles, entering the club’s history as one of the most successful players, and why not, becoming an idol of Mengão. He arrived at the Gávea team in 2017, to end the problems of the red-black goal, which was going through a bad phase with Alex Muralha.

That year, he played little because of the injuries he suffered. Even in a match against Junior Barranquilla-COLfor the semifinals of Copa Sudamericanashirt 1 fractured his collarbone and was out for the rest of that year, returning only in 2018, where he did not win titles and came to a disagreement with the coach Dorival Junior, being removed and training separately. At the beginning of 2019, with the arrival of Abel Bragabecame a starter again, and the rest is history.

To continue at least one more year at Mengão (their renewal was once again considered), the team from Rio de Janeiro needs to win the Copa Libertadores of America. On Saturday (29), in Guayaquil, Flamengo will face Atletico-PR in a red-black decision. In the match, Dorival will put maximum strength. With that, shirt 1 will return to the bench, while saints will be the holder. and by Brazilian championshipDiego should still play more games as a starter.

Reunion in Brasileirão

The red-black’s next commitment after the Libertadores final will be the interstate classic against Corinthiansthe opponent of the historic decision of the Brazil’s Cup, less than a week ago. The reunion with the people of São Paulo will take place in Maracanãon November 2 (a Wednesday), All Souls’ Day.