Rihanna casts Anitta as an attraction at her next lingerie show

Anitta was chosen as one of the musical attractions of “Savage x Fenty Volume 4”, the next fashion show by Rihanna’s eponymous lingerie brand.

The presentation of the new collection, which is executive produced and creatively directed by the singer not only in the design of the pieces but also in the immersive experience of the “fashion show” that will be broadcast on Amazon’s Prime Video from November 9th.

Excited, the Brazilian singer celebrated her lineup with an affectionate message for Rihanna in the profile of the Barbadian star. “Simply the best. You are my everything!”

The Savage x Fenty Fashion Show debuted in 2018 with a very diverse cast of models, actors and musicians, a trend that should be repeated in the 2022 edition.

In addition to Anitta, Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Americans Don Toliver and Maxwell have already been confirmed as musical numbers. Big names from the fashion and arts universe, such as tops Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone and actress Taraji P. Henson, were also announced crossing the catwalks.

Rounding out the team are Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Damson Idris, Kornbread, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko.

The new collection, which should bring unusual textures and proportions according to the specialized website WWD, will be available for purchase at the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savagex.com.

Anitta received a lingerie from her brand as a gift from Rihanna in early October, starting the partnership Image: Playback/Instagram

As is the tradition of the brand, its bras will vary, in the American pattern, from number 30 to 46 for the chest and from A to H for the cup, the maximum sizes being 46DDD and 42H. Panties, pajamas and loungewear will range from XS (PP) to XXXXL (GGGGG).

In August, Savage x Fenty expanded its repertoire to include jogger pants, hoodies, t-shirts, jumpsuits, sweatshirts, tank tops, shorts and leggings.