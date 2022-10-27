Robert Pattinson, Penn Badgley and More Actors Who Hate Their Characters

Find out why Hollywood actors and actresses hate characters that made them famous

It’s not always possible for Hollywood stars to love every role they’ve played throughout their careers. While, at the time the work is going on, the character may seem cool, other factors, as a result of box office and fan popularity, can embitter the relationship between “creator and creature”.

If you love series or movies, you may not be able to accept the fact that that character you love so much can be very hated by none other than the person who plays him. It is the case of Robert Pattinsonwho established himself as a star after living Edward Cullen, protagonist of “Twilight”, but is not a fan of the vampire. The following is a list of actors and actresses who are not fans of their roles:

Halle Berry and Catwoman (“Catwoman”)

In unique and unforgettable costumes, Catwoman ended up in theaters in a 2004 movie, with Halle Berry in the role of the heroine. Despite still being remembered for the character, the actress ended up being marked by receiving the Golden Raspberry for “Worst Actress” for her performance in the feature. During her speech to receive the trophy, Berry gave a speech that impressed everyone: “I want to thank Warner Bros. for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this terrible movie,” she joked.

Halle Berry even won a Worst Actress award for her role in “Catwoman” (Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Robert Pattinson and Edward Cullen (“Twilight”)

“Twilight” was and, to this day, is one of the most successful film adaptations of recent years. Despite this, the story of a human who falls in love with a vampire did not please its protagonist very much, Robert Pattinsonthat lived Edward Cullen. And the actor never made a point of hiding his feelings:

The more I read the script, the more I hate this guy. So I play him as a manic depressive who hates himself. Also, he’s a 108-year-old virgin, so there’s definitely a problem there.

Robert Pattinson became famous for playing Edward Cullen, from “Twilight”, but he is not a big fan of the role (Photo: Disclosure / Summit Entertainment)

Blake Lively and Serena van der Woodsen (“Gossip Girl”)

“Gossip Girl” was such a successful series among the public teenwhich guaranteed up to a reboot on HBO Max. Although, Blake Livelywho became famous for living Serena van der Woodsenwas never happy to play the patricinha for believing that the character is a bad reference to young people for some of her plots, which included the use of drugs and firearms, in addition to sleeping with her best friend’s boyfriend.

Despite being adored by fans of “Gossip Girl”, Serena van der Woodsen is not the favorite character of her interpreter, Blake Lively (Photo: Disclosure / The CW)

Alec Guinness and Obi-Wan Kenobi (“Star Wars”)

Alec Guinness didn’t seem to mind complaining about his character Obi-Wan, from the most beloved intergalactic hit on the planet. According to the actor, the script was the main culprit for the fact that the real intentions of the Jedi were never recognized, and nothing could make the character bearable.

Alec Guinness didn’t seem to mind complaining about his character, Obi-Wan Kenobi, in the “Star Wars” franchise (Photo: Playback/Lucasfilm)

Penn Badgley and Joe Goldberg (“You”)

The actor was also successful in Gossip Girl, and today he is part of one of the most beloved series on Netflix. Despite such popularity, not everything is rosy when it comes to playing assassins, kidnappers or any character dominated by controversies. Penn Badgley doesn’t like Joe very much and made that very clear: “The way people responded to the show surprised me a lot. I’m repulsed by certain parts of Joe and playing him is a challenge.”

Penn Badgley is not a fan of Joe Goldberg, his character in Netflix’s “You” (Photo: Playback/Netflix)

