Romance in the air! Sabrina Carpenter and Dylan O’Brien reportedly starting a relationship

Sabrina Carpenter and Dylan O’Brien were seen together, in a supposedly romantic mood. New It-Couple Coming to Hollywood?

life went on for Sabrina Carpenter after finishing with Joshua Bassett and all the drama surrounding Olivia Rodrigo. The actress and singer was seen next to the actor Dylan O’Brienwhich was part of the series Teen Wolf. According to insiders, a new Hollywood it-couple is coming.

According to insiders to the gossip account deuxmoi, the two were seen last Saturday (11), backstage at New York Fashion Week, in an alleged meeting. The relationship, if confirmed, would be coinciding with a prosperous period in Sabrina’s career: In addition to participating in several shows at NYFW, she is preparing for the album tour I Can’t Send Emailswhich starts on September 28.

If the relationship is real, this would be Carpenter’s first open relationship since her romance with Joshua Basset, which began in 2020. From this relationship, the singer gained inspiration for the song. I Liked A Boy, in which he talks about the complications and the hate he received when he assumed the relationship.

Shortly before dating Sabrina, Joshua reportedly became romantically involved with his co-star from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia Rodrigo. Each with their side of the story, they told through a song about the boy’s love mismatches with both. Olivia would have written her biggest hit, Drivers Licenseabout the ex-boyfriend.

For Dylan, the actor, who became famous in the early 2010s, his love life was not so exposed. He has dated the actresses Chloe Grace Moretz and Britt Robertson, as well as being seen with anonymous girlfriends. He returned to the spotlight by starring in the clip All Too Well (10 Minutes Version)gives Taylor Swiftbeside Sadie Sink.

HFTV ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 👇

YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

FACEBOOK | PODCAST | TIKTOK