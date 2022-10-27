Ronaldinho avoided paying pension to widow of dead farmer for 3 years – 10/27/2022

The buzz of the bees penetrated the tiles of the house at the back of the place where Ronaldinho Gaúcho usually holds his parties, in Eldorado do Sul, in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre. In the house lived Laci Meireles and Loeci Pereira, the couple of employees who took care of the player’s property. Housed on the roof, the bees entered through the ceiling and threatened the family and their visitors. Paulo Renato, the couple’s son, was also Ronaldinho’s caretaker and lived nearby with his wife and daughter, a disabled child.

The caretaker Laci had told Miguelina Assis, Ronaldinho’s mother and administrator of the farm, about the problem. She asked neighbors for help, who advised him to call the fire department to do the job. Loeci called the fire department, but they said they could only go to the site if requested by the owner.

It was around 3:30 pm on a Friday when he and his son Paulo were stung, returning from the field where they had gone to cut and collect the grass. Laci twice, in the neck. The caretaker was allergic to bees. He was rushed to the emergency room and immediately transferred to the ICU of the Parque Belém hospital in Porto Alegre.

He died a week later, aged 55.

That day, March 29, 2013, marked the beginning of Loeci’s legal battle for the right to receive compensation for her husband’s death. Ronaldinho, who played for Atlético-MG and was not at the site at the time of the attack, was considered by the courts responsible for the accident, as an employer needs to provide good conditions for its employees – and that includes preventing the workplace from becoming a habitat for venomous animals.

Laci and Loeci, husband and wife, worked as caretakers at the place where Ronaldinho Gaúcho receives friends Image: Personal archive

The widow left the farm after her husband’s death and had to hire a lawyer to receive what she thought she was entitled to. For three years, from 2013 to 2015, Ronaldinho had the help of a competent team of defenders to avoid the payment of compensation and a monthly pension to the widow, equivalent to the last salary recorded in his portfolio. When he died, the caretaker received R$837.

Loeci is part of an extensive group of people, companies and institutions that have taken legal action against Ronaldinho, his brother Assis (ex-successful player, athlete agent and businessman behind Ronaldinho’s business) and other close relatives linked to off-field activities. of the former player. According to a survey by the company Ivenis with the state Courts of Justice, carried out at the request of the UOL85 cases were found against the CPFs and CNPJs linked to Ronaldinho.

Loeci shows her husband’s work card, who died after an accident at Ronaldinho’s farm Image: Tiago Coelho/UOL

The survey is not complete because it only takes into account information that the Ivenis software can automatically access. It does not include cases that are under judicial secrecy and criminal or labor lawsuits brought against the athlete as an individual – such as the case of employees Laci and Loeci.

In addition to the processes detected automatically, others have been made public by the work of journalists who investigate the activities of the athlete, elected the best in the world by FIFA in 2004 and 2005. Ronaldinho has already been prosecuted in Rio Grande do Sul for environmental crime, in Rio de Janeiro to pay alimony to an ex-wife and in Paraguay for entering the country with false documents – because of that, he spent seven months in prison with his brother in Asunción.

In 2020, a resident of Mogi das Cruzes, in São Paulo, went to court because months earlier he had been convinced to deposit R$ 200,000 in the account of the company 18k Ronaldinho. The business owners, who promised investors 2% a day income, disappeared with the money and are being investigated for practicing a financial pyramid. In addition to having Ronaldinho’s name, the company promoted meetings with the player, who even received clients at his house in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio. Dozens of victims filed lawsuits to try to recover the money. Ronaldinho claims he only had one advertising contract with 18k Ronaldinho.

“Find me if you can”

Among those who decided to take legal action against “Bruxo”, as Ronaldinho is also known, the difficulty prevails in finding him and making him respond to the lawsuits. On November 25, 2015, the widow of her former caretaker left home for a conciliation hearing in the compensation process. Before her husband was stung by bees, Loeci had in him her provider and her safe haven, to whom she had been married for 36 years. A maid and resident of the Restinga neighborhood, on the outskirts of Porto Alegre, the widow asked the player R$ 1.2 million for moral and material damages, an amount calculated by her lawyer.

It was around 20 degrees in Restinga when she closed the metal gate of the exposed-brick house and stepped onto the worn asphalt over which a stream of moisture from the neighboring dwellings oozed. His destination was the labor court in the neighboring city of Guaíba, on the other side of the lake that bathes the south of the gaucho capital.

As Loeci passed the humble facades on the streets of the neighborhood, she reflected on the speech she would make to the judge. At that time, she lived on odd jobs, on the help of her children and on the little that was left of the patrimony built with her husband, who had died two years before. On the other side of the judge’s table, looking at her at the conciliation hearing, would be Ronaldinho.

At 10:45 am, when judge Julieta Pinheiro Neta opened the hearing, the player’s bench was empty.

Ronaldinho Gaúcho at Jogo da Alegria, charity match in Recife Image: Playback/Twitter

The night before, lawyer Sergio Queiroz had filed a request to postpone the hearing, claiming that his client was resting. The judge received a certificate signed by dentist Leonardo David recommending Ronaldinho “absolute rest” because of “periodontal scraping, due to periodontal abscess in the lower right quadrant, elements 44 and 45, with secretion, edema and local inflammation”. The hearing was adjourned.

The certificate signed by the dentist, who has an office in Rio, was dated November 23. On the 24th, Ronaldinho was supposed to be in “absolute rest”, but he posted a photo on his social networks at a luxury car dealership in Miami. “Very cool this Lamborghini here at @exclusivemiami!! You can’t imagine how it turned out inside kkkkk”, he wrote.

On the 25th, he missed the audience with his former maid.

Wanted to comment on the processes described in this article, lawyer Sergio Queiroz, who has worked with the Assis brothers for years, preferred not to comment. Ronaldinho was contacted through the communication agency Nooke, but he also did not respond to requests for an interview.

Ronaldinho presented a certificate for not attending the hearing with Loeci Pereira Image: Reproduction

Life after the deal

The pieces of free-range chicken mix in the pan, and a smell of homemade food comes out of the wood stove and fills the small house in Imbé, on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, 120 km from Porto Alegre. When the food is made in the kitchen, Loeci locks herself in her room because she can’t bear to smell it without being able to eat.

For eight months she has been living and feeding through a tube that enters through her nose and goes down to her stomach. When she finally closed a deal with Ronaldinho’s lawyers, her life was thrown into a whirlwind of dizzying events. The widow moved from Restinga, remarried, had depression and throat cancer, had surgery and spent almost all the pension paid by the former player at the pharmacy. They are pain medication that has been with her since Laci left her.

“It was 36 years of living together that ended up like this, in one day”, she says, holding the caretaker’s work card. On the table are a box full of pills and a sheet of paper where she writes down the times. “Today, this is my life. The only thing I really wanted was for them to have taken those animals away when we told them to.”

Her voice is muffled, fragile and sometimes unintelligible, a side effect of the probe, which allows her to feed, but not communicate as she would like. Loeci is small and walks with difficulty through the four-room house, her eyes already tired at the end of the morning, the look of a very different woman from the one who is in a picture frame next to the television. That Loeci liked to dance, go to the beach and even work hard every day helping her husband with the farm chores. Today’s Loeci is afraid to go out alone, she needs help to eat and a tissue to clean the saliva that she insists on dripping when she talks. She is 65 years old.

Loeci Pereira moved from Porto Alegre to Imbé, on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, and now takes medication to control the pain. Image: Tiago Coelho/UOL

When her ex-husband died in 2013, the funeral was paid for by Ronaldinho’s mother, but the player did not immediately take responsibility for the accident. Lawyers argued that as Ronaldinho had not personally hired the caretakers, he could not be considered the employer, but his mother. In the defense sent to Justice, the player also stated that only Laci was guilty of his own death.

“Knowing that he was allergic to bee stings, the deceased was reckless and negligent in venturing to the roof to scare the bees away. The deceased was to blame for the death,” wrote lawyer Sergio Felício Queiroz.

The case was judged in 2015, and the lower court judge did not agree with the request for R$1.2 million made by Loeci’s defense. In the decision, it stipulated that the player should pay the widow an indemnity of R$ 20 thousand, plus a pension of a salary (R$ 910) for 20 years. Ronaldinho appealed, asking not to pay compensation and for the pension to be reduced by half.

Three judges maintained the compensation, but reduced the pension by a third. One of them stated that R$20,000 was a “minimal” amount for the player, but that he could do nothing because Loeci did not appeal. Before the player started paying, lawyers from both sides got together and signed a deal. Ronaldinho agreed to pay Loeci R$72,000 in ten monthly installments, plus alimony. The maid gave half of that money to her son Paulo and used the other half to start life on the coast again.

When contacted, Pereira e Mallman, which represented the widow and received a fee of R$ 30,000 for closing the agreement, declined to give an interview. After nine years of her husband’s death, Loeci is still having problems with her old boss. According to deposit slips attached to the process, Ronaldinho transfers the pension on random days, which jeopardizes the widow’s planning. She is represented by the lawyer Fabrício Tartarelli who has been trying to get the Justice to force Ronaldinho to pay the pension on fixed days.

“I don’t think Ronaldinho is a bad person, I really don’t. Sometimes he doesn’t know what I’m experiencing, he doesn’t know the reality. Maybe if he knew, he could help in some way because he certainly can”, he says. the widow.