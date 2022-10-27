Russia raises its tone against the West, talks about targeting commercial satellites

Russia has turned up the rhetoric against Western countries and has threatened to turn commercial satellites into “legitimate targets of retaliation”. The statement was made by Deputy Chief of the Russian Federation, Konstantin Vorontsov, during a thematic discussion on outer space in a committee of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vorontsov warned of the “increasing risks” of outer space becoming a launching pad for aggression and war. “We reiterate our concern for the implementation of the policy of Western countries led by the United States towards the placement of weapons in outer space and the use of space for military purposes in order to ensure their dominance and supremacy,” he said.

He cited undertaking ambitious programs to develop weapons systems designed for the threat or use of force in space. “We appeal to Western countries to stop their attempts to position outer space as a new arena of competition and conflict between states,” he added.

He further stated that there is an “extremely dangerous” trend that goes beyond the harmless use of outer space technologies and has become apparent during the latest developments in Ukraine: the use by the United States and its allies of civilian, including commercial, infrastructure elements. in outer space for military purposes. “Apparently, these states do not realize that such actions actually constitute indirect participation in military conflicts,” he warned.

“Near-civilian infrastructure can become a legitimate target for retaliation. Western actions needlessly jeopardize the sustainability of peaceful space activities, as well as countless social and economic processes on Earth that affect people’s well-being, first and foremost in developing countries.”

He proposed in the Assembly that countries not use space objects as a means of destroying any targets on Earth, in the atmosphere or in outer space, that they not test or deploy weapons in space for any purpose, including missile defense, and that they do not destroy or damage the normal functioning of space objects from other States.

Putin’s Alerts

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also raised his tone against Western countries, which would be showing interest in maintaining their “vacillating hegemony” and using the conflict in Ukraine to do so. “We can see the goals of those who are doing this in Ukraine, which has become an instrument of US foreign policy,” Putin said in a videoconference at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“In fact, the country has lost its sovereignty and is being ruled directly by the United States, which is using it as a battering ram against Russia and Belarus. Ukraine was almost immediately turned into a testing ground for military biological experiments and is being flooded with weapons, including heavy weaponry, without any heed to the Kiev regime’s statements about its desire to obtain nuclear weapons.”

He even made a dark projection. “The potential for conflict remains very high both globally and at the regional level. We see the emergence of new risks and challenges to our collective security,” he warned.

