Russia simulates nuclear counterattack after insinuating Ukraine is preparing ‘dirty bomb’

MOSCOW – A Russia conducted military training simulating a nuclear counterattack against the Ukraine this Wednesday, 26th, while authorities of the Kremlinincluding the president Vladimir Putincontinue to fuel the narrative that Kiev intends to attack its own territory with a “dirty bomb” ― explosive contaminated with radioactive material or chemical agents ― and blame Moscow by the attack.

“Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, the land, sea and air strategic deterrent forces carried out training, during which practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles were carried out,” the Kremlin said in a note published on Wednesday. .

At least one ballistic missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, was launched over the Kamchatka Peninsula in the country’s Far East, while a second explosive was fired from a nuclear submarine from the waters of the Barents Sea in the Arctic. Long-range Tu-95 bombers also participated in the movement, simulating bombings. The training was considered a success by the Kremlin, which claims that all the missiles hit their targets.

Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is fired during training by Russian nuclear forces. Photograph: Russian Ministry of Defense Press Service/AP

In a video aired on Russian state TV, Putin appears in a meeting room in Moscow, watching training and talking to the defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, which classifies the military exercises as a success. According to Shoigu, the exercises practiced “a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike.”

Although Moscow informed the United States in advance of the annual strategic exercises, which are called “Grom” (Thunder) as stipulated by the disarmament treaties, the training amid hardening Russian rhetoric. over Kiev’s use of a “dirty bomb” raised concerns among Western allies about a possible nuclear escalation in the war in Ukraine from a false flag operation.

It also weighs the fact that this was the first training of Russian nuclear forces to be carried out since the beginning of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, on the same day that Putin echoed – and reaffirmed – the Russian narrative about the use of irregular weapons by the Ukrainians. “It is also known about plans to use the so-called dirty bomb to provoke,” Putin said.

Nuclear submarine also participated in a nuclear exercise this Wednesday, 26. Photograph: Russian Ministry of Defense Press Service/AP

In a virtual meeting with leaders of former Soviet republics after the conclusion of the military exercises, the Russian president said that “the geopolitical confrontation has increased sharply” and accused the USA of using Ukraine as a “ram” against Russia, repeating unsubstantiated claims that the Americans were using the Eastern European conflict to test biological weapons, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Shoigu, who had previously called several of his Western counterparts to issue the same warning echoed by Putin on Wednesday, repeated it in calls with Chinese and Indian defense ministers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told Shoigu that neither side should resort to the “nuclear option”, according to a statement from the Indian governing body. “The prospect of using nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic principles of humanity,” he said in the statement.

A dirty bomb is not a nuclear device, but Biden’s warning reflected growing concern in Washington and among Western allies that Russia might be looking for a pretext to launch a nuclear weapon. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden warned Putin that it would be “an incredibly grave mistake” to use a tactical nuclear weapon in the conflict.

Putin reaffirmed Russian narrative about ‘dirty bomb’ in meeting with leaders of former Soviet republics. Photograph: Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin/Sputnik via EFE

Despite Western criticism and warnings about the Russian allegations, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, insisted that Moscow had information about “an ongoing preparation in Ukraine for such a terrorist attack”. “We will continue to energetically inform the global community of what we know to persuade them to take steps to prevent this irresponsible action by the regime in Kiev,” Peskov told reporters.

it is expected that Sergei LavrovRussia’s foreign minister, raises the issue of a possible dirty bomb – not known to have been used before in combat – at the United Nations Security Council, although the exact timing of this move remains unclear.

Bombings on the battlefield

Growing concern about the escalation of the conflict did not echo any caution on the battlefield, where new attacks were recorded on both sides of the front.

Ukrainian officials said the Russian army attacked more than 40 locations in different parts of the country in the last 24 hours, killing at least two civilians and forcing many others to flee to bomb shelters overnight. Russian forces reportedly launched five rockets, 30 air strikes and more than 100 multi-launch rocket attacks against Ukrainian targets, according to the general staff.

A Russian attack hit a gas station in the city of Dnipro, killing two people, including a pregnant woman. The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentin Reznichenko, said four injured people had been hospitalized.

In Mikolaiv, a southern port city close to the war’s front lines, residents queued for bread and rations of canned food as food price increases and income losses add to the war burdens on families from low income in Ukraine.

Missiles hit several buildings and neighborhoods across the city on Tuesday, although it remains unclear whether there were casualties, according to local authorities./ AFP, WPOST and AP