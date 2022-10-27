Russia Threatens to Hit Western Satellites Over Ukraine Support

A top official at the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Russia could attack commercial satellites of the United States and its allies if they are involved in the war in Ukraine.

Russia, which in 1957 launched Sputnik 1, the first satellite in history, and in 1961 took the first man into space, has significant space offensive capabilities – as do the United States and China. In 2021, Russia launched an anti-satellite missile to destroy one of its own satellites.

Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s non-proliferation and arms control department, told the United Nations that the United States and its allies are trying to use space to impose Western rule.

He further stated that the use of Western satellites to help the Ukrainian side was “an extremely dangerous trend”.

“Civilian infrastructure could be a legitimate target for a retaliatory attack,” Vorontsov told the United Nations First Committee, adding that the West’s use of such satellites to support Ukraine was “provocative.”

“We are talking about the involvement of components of civil space infrastructure, including commercial, by the United States and its allies in armed conflict.”

Vorontsov didn’t mention any specific satellite companies, though Elon Musk said earlier this month that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for “good deeds”.