The text was unanimously approved by the Duma deputies (Lower House) this Thursday, 27, and will be voted on twice more before being sent to Vladimir Putin.

Approved amendments toughen the 2013 law that criminalized the dissemination of what authorities classify as ‘gay propaganda’ to minors.



deputies of Russia passed a stricter version of the law that represses “LGBT propaganda“. The text was approved by the deputies of the Of (Lower House) unanimously this Thursday, 27. The text prohibits the promotion of “non-traditional sexual relations” and is seen as a sign of strengthening conservatism in Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine. The project will still be submitted for two more votes before being sent to the Federation Council (Upper House). Once approved by the legislature, the text will be sent to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, for enactment. The approved amendments tighten up a 2013 law that criminalized the dissemination of what authorities classify as “gay propaganda” to minors. The law also prohibits “denial of family values” and “promotion of non-traditional sexual orientations” aimed at adults. The bans include “the media, internet, literature and cinema” in addition to advertising. “Films that promote non-traditional sexual relations will not receive the certificate for screening,” the Duma said. The text also vetoes “information likely to induce a desire to change sex” aimed at minors. Violations will lead to fines and foreigners who break the law may be expelled.

