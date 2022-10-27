Samsung launches another wave of FOLDING CELL PHONE: discover the novelty

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 both debuted in India at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event last month. Now, according to a new leak, the South Korean smartphone maker is getting ready to introduce the Samsung W23 and Samsung W23 Flip in China as custom versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 respectively.

The design of the Chinese variants can be quite similar to the models released in India and are likely to include some hardware level tweaks to provide a different experience. The two foldable smartphones will likely come without the ‘Galaxy’ branding and are said to have 16GB of RAM.

More details about releases

The Samsung W22 5G appeared in China in October last year with a few minor differences from the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Well-known insider Ice universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter claims that Samsung is working on new folding phones called the Samsung W23. and Samsung W23 Flip in partnership with China Telecom as custom versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Firstly, according to the insider, the Samsung W23 and Samsung W23 Flip can both contain 16GB of RAM, a major upgrade over the Indian variants. In October last year, the Samsung W22 5G appeared in China as a slightly improved version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Second, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appeared globally, including in India at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10th. The folding handsets are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on display. Both models run on OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 and have side-mounted fingerprint sensors for authentication. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are IPX8 rated for water resistance.

