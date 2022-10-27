Samsung launches another wave of FOLDING CELL PHONE: discover the novelty

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 both debuted in India at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event last month. Now, according to a new leak, the South Korean smartphone maker is getting ready to introduce the Samsung W23 and Samsung W23 Flip in China as custom versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 respectively.
The design of the Chinese variants can be quite similar to the models released in India and are likely to include some hardware level tweaks to provide a different experience. The two foldable smartphones will likely come without the ‘Galaxy’ branding and are said to have 16GB of RAM.
More details about releases
The Samsung W22 5G appeared in China in October last year with a few minor differences from the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Well-known insider Ice universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter claims that Samsung is working on new folding phones called the Samsung W23. and Samsung W23 Flip in partnership with China Telecom as custom versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Firstly, according to the insider, the Samsung W23 and Samsung W23 Flip can both contain 16GB of RAM, a major upgrade over the Indian variants. In October last year, the Samsung W22 5G appeared in China as a slightly improved version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
Second, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appeared globally, including in India at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10th. The folding handsets are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on display. Both models run on OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 and have side-mounted fingerprint sensors for authentication. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are IPX8 rated for water resistance.
See also: Are Android phones BETTER than iPhones? Check out 7 highlights of robot smartphones
Foldable cell phones are trending
Foldable smartphones have the particularity of offering a new way to use the cell phone. With its foldable screen concept, the technology can carry a higher display surface than other smartphones, improving reading comfort.
A folding smartphone is a cell phone that allows you to switch from a smartphone to a tablet with a single gesture, simply by unfolding it like a wallet. Equipped with a central hinge, the device is opened or closed according to the user’s wishes.
In order to be able to offer a robust folding screen, however, manufacturers had to resort to alloys of specific polymeric materials. First of all, the first results are impressive, and the surface can bend at will, providing high strength.
Namely: the foldable smartphone would therefore be a two-in-one solution. In effect, to take advantage of the functionalities of a cell phone when desired, and of a touch pad at the same time.
See also: PRACTICAL Tips to increase your Serasa score; do it!