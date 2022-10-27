Samsung releases Expert RAW update to take photos of the stars – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

This Wednesday (26), Samsung released an update, initially available only for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, for the application RAW Expert. In addition, the company also launched a new app, called Camera Assistantwhich provides manual control over some automatic camera features.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

The highlight of the new version of Expert RAW, without a doubt, is in the new mode astrophotography (astrophoto). According to the South Korean, it was developed for users to photograph the night sky, constellations and nebulae.

Practically, the function captures images for a few minutes and uses multi-frame processing, which takes into account the movements of celestial objects.

And not only that: the app also draws constellations and other bodies — so you can take a picture and visualize Andromeda, for example, even if you don’t know where it is positioned.

Simulation of an Astrophoto on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image: Handout/Samsung)

Another new feature is the multiple exposure mode. It actually lets you take multiple photos and combine them with different overlay modes. Here, however, the user will have greater control over their photography, leaving the user to create freely.

A feature that also appeared in the update was the Clean Preview for HDMI monitors. That way, when plugged in, the smartphone will only display the camera, with no UI superimposed on top.

Finally, it will now also be possible to set a camera timeout — a feature called Camera Timeout. With it, the user can choose whether the device should keep the app open for 1, 2, 5 or 10 minutes before the camera enters Sleep Mode.

Camera Assistant gives users more freedom

O Assistant Camera is a new app from Samsung to give users more freedom when capturing the moments they want.

Among the controls that can now be changed is the option to disable recording videos when pressing the shutter option in Photo Mode, just like in Instagram. Now, too, users will be able to define how many images should be captured when using the timer: one, three, five or seven.

Other novelties concern the final photograph captured by the camera. With the new feature, the assistant lets you turn off auto HDR and you can even turn on an option to smooth your photos if you think your photos are coming out too sharp when they’re post-processed.

Auto HDR can now be turned off manually (Image: Handout/Samsung)

In addition to these features, there is also the Faster Shutter (in free translation, “Faster Shutter”). As its name suggests, the feature allows you to speed up the triggering time of the capture. Thus, it will be possible to take up to seven photos in just one second.

Another novelty concerns the possibility of disabling automatic lens switching. Now, the user will have greater freedom to choose which lens he wants to use for his photographs. Currently, the smartphone changes the cameras used based on the zoom and light condition that work best. As assistantthe choice will be free.

According to Samsung, it is possible to download the Camera Assistant via Galaxy Store. Once installed, just launch it by tapping on the app icon, navigating to the Good Lock app or accessing the native camera settings.

With information: Samsung and Android Central