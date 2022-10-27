Samsung releases Expert RAW update to take photos of the stars – Tecnoblog

This Wednesday (26), Samsung released an update, initially available only for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, for the application RAW Expert. In addition, the company also launched a new app, called Camera Assistantwhich provides manual control over some automatic camera features.

