Samsung reveals which phones should receive Android 13; see the list | Cell

Galaxy S22 owners have started to receive the update to Android 13, but they won’t be the only Samsung customers with the news. Shortly after delivering the update, the first speculations about the release for other devices, between folding and intermediate models, are already circulating on the internet. The regions of Asia and Europe were the first covered by the update. Gradually, Google’s new system should reach other locations, at least among Samsung’s premium line devices.

Names such as Galaxy A51, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 are among those indicated in the provisional listing, which reinforces the manufacturer’s effort to try to maintain a significant update time for phones, whether high-end or not.

The latest system brings innovations in terms of design and tools. In the first aspect, it renews the possibilities of Material You, released on Android 12, with 16 more theme options. The lock screen also offers more customization possibilities, as well as allowing apps to match the background.

Users can select a specific language for each application and also edit a text before copying it to the clipboard. These features should optimize people’s experience with the software, as it streamlines day-to-day tasks.

Google has also invested in new privacy possibilities. Among them, to reconfigure the permissions of applications and check which of them try to check sensitive information on the device more often.

Provisional list of contemplated models

Check below the first list of Samsung phones that will receive Android 13 and One UI 5. It is worth remembering that the dates are provisional and may change, according to foreign media. Not all models are sold in Brazil. The expectation is that the South Korean company will release a new list in the coming weeks.

Galaxy S22 : October 2022

Galaxy S22 Plus: October 2022

Galaxy S22 Ultra: October 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 4: November 2022

Galaxy Z Flip 4: November 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 3 : November 2022

Galaxy Z Flip 3: November 2022

Galaxy S21: November 2022

Galaxy S21 Plus: November 2022

Galaxy S21 Ultra: November 2022

Galaxy Note 20: November 2022

Galaxy S20: November 2022

Galaxy S20 Plus: November 2022

Galaxy S20 Ultra: November 2022

Galaxy Tab S8: November 2022

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: November 2022

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: November 2022

Galaxy Tab S7: November 2022

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: November 2022

Galaxy Quantum 3: November 2022

Galaxy A53 5G: November 2022

Galaxy A33 5G: November 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 2: December 2022

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: December 2022

Galaxy Z Flip: December 2022

Galaxy S20 FE: December 2022

Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G: December 2022

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: December 2022

Galaxy A Quantum: December 2022

Galaxy A Quantum 2: December 2022

Galaxy A52S 5G: December 2022

Galaxy A51: December 2022

Galaxy A51 5G: December 2022

Galaxy A42 5G: December 2022

Galaxy A32: December 2022

Galaxy Jump: December 2022

Galaxy Jump 2: December 2022

Galaxy Tab A8: January 2023

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: January 2023

Galaxy Tab Active 3: January 2023

Galaxy Buddy 2: January 2023

Galaxy Wide 6: January 2023

Galaxy Wide 5: January 2023

Galaxy Buddy: January 2023

Galaxy A23: January 2023

Galaxy A13: January 2023

Galaxy M12: January 2023

Galaxy XCover 5: January 2023

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro: February 2023