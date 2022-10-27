Samsung Smart TV QLED 55″ has super cashback

If you are looking for a good TV to watch the World Cup and of course play video games, great news: Shoptime is offering a super cashback on Samsung’s 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV.

The base price of the device is R$ 3,449.99, with the possibility of paying in up to 10 installments without interest on the credit card. However, paying for the purchase through AME guarantees a cashback interesting from BRL 345. Want to take advantage of this promotion? Then click on the link below:

More details about Samsung Smart TV with QLED screen

This Samsung QLED Smart TV contains a number of updated technologies to ensure image quality and smooth processing — including a panel clocked at 120 Hz to get the most out of the PS5. Check out some of the main features below:

  • Quantum Dot Technology — Enjoy maximum 4K image quality with 1 billion vibrant colors for much longer;
  • Native 120 Hz panel — Fluidity and complete detail in each movement;
  • Ultra-Wide screen and game menu — The aspect ratio and control you need for your game;
  • 4K Quantum Processor — Provides an amazing viewing experience, upscaling the resolution of any content to near 4K quality;
  • Air Slim Design — The TV is only 2.5 cm thick;
  • SolarCell Remote Control — A modern, eco-friendly remote control made from nearly a third of recyclable plastic that is rechargeable by solar energy.

