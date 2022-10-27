Santos’ dissatisfaction with Athletico goes beyond Petraglia and base

Santos joined Corinthians, Palmeiras and São Paulo in an attempt to exclude Athletico from the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior because of the alleged grooming of young players. The Fish, however, has more reason to disapprove of the Hurricane’s stance.

Santos understands that Athletico wants to take advantage of information from its base to seek other signings such as that of Victor Roque, who left Cruzeiro at the age of 17 under payment of the termination penalty.

President Andres Rueda and other members of the Santos board believe that the Hurricane took former professionals from the base categories of Peixe to learn about talents and “import” Santos training methodologies.

Recently, Athletico took three youth professionals from Santos: Pablo Fernandez (under-20 coach), Thiago Macedo (under-16 coach) and Rodrigo Chipp (base coordinator). To make matters worse, the Hurricane crossed the Peixe to take Wesley Carvalho. The coach had accepted the invitation to command the under-20, but he backed off and is now part of the professional commission of the club from Paraná.

Athletico denies the possible strategy of bringing Santos professionals and claims that all of them were unmotivated at Peixe. Pablo and Chipp resigned, while Thiago was fired after being removed from the under-20 command on the eve of Copinha.

Athletico offered a career plan for these coaches, while at Santos the base faced several problems and only recently the department was reformulated and evolved. Salaries are also higher at the new club.

Alexandre Mattos, CEO of Athletico-PR Image: Playback/Instagram

Petraglia and Mattos

Santos was recently targeted by Mario Celso Petraglia, president of Athletico. The experienced 78-year-old president made harsh and “free” criticisms of Peixe in June.

In Fernandinho’s presentation, Petraglia questioned the greatness of Santos: “Athletico passed Santos by tractor. mean close to Athletico Paranaense? Santos has no roof. They lowered their roof because it’s broken”.

The statements were very bad for Santos, who ended any cordial relationship with Athletico. Until this interview, President Andres Rueda had been in frequent contact with Petraglia.

Another point of disagreement between Santos and Athletico is Alexandre Mattos, CEO of Hurricane. The former Cruzeiro and Palmeiras professional have conduct in the market that Rueda’s management disapproves of.

Mattos is known for “winning” hiring disputes under high commission payments to entrepreneurs. Santos de Andres Rueda, on the other hand, avoids compensating agents. At Peixe, for example, entrepreneurs do not earn anything from contract renewals.

In May 2021, Alexandre Mattos offered himself to Santos in posts on social media. The Peixe, contrary to the manager’s methods, did not make any proposal.

Athletico can be out of Copinha in 2023 Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

grooming

Leaders of the youth teams of Santos, Corinthians, Palmeiras and São Paulo understand that Athletico disrespects the code of ethics developed in the “Movement of the Training Clubs of Brazilian Football”, created in 2012.

One of these actions by Athletico would be to negotiate with family members of athletes under 14 years old. Until the age of 14, players cannot sign official contracts with clubs and are registered as “sports initiation”. The professional contract is only valid from the age of 16.

Faced with this alleged recurring attitude of Athletico, the big clubs in São Paulo asked the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) to exclude Furacão da Copinha, the biggest grassroots competition in the country. The FPF analyzes the complaint and has not yet responded.