São Paulo ‘balances’ with Fulham’s new sign and negotiates to have Pablo Maia until June

Fulham seems even willing to count on the steering wheel Pablo Maia for the next season. As per LANCE! found, the English club made a new attempt by the player. And São Paulo has now started a new negotiation, to try to hold on to its revelation at least until June.

HELLO! had already revealed that Fulham had offered around 7.5 million euros (approximately R$38.2 million) for Pablo Maia. Tricolor declined the offer and announced that it would release the 20-year-old for an offer that has at least double digits.

ALSO READ: At the request of Rogério Ceni, board prepares ‘boat’ to remove player from Fluminense



It turns out that the British returned this week with a new attack, the value of which was not revealed. But that messed with the São Paulo backstage. The trend is to go out of business.

But Tricolor wants to count on Pablo Maia at least in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores, whose classification is well underway by the Brazilian Championship table.

Since August, the midfielder has been monitored by English clubs after he was hailed as the best revelation from São Paulo in the São Paulo Junior Cup.

Head of coach Alex’s team that reached the semifinals of the grassroots competition, Pablo Maia was soon promoted to the professional team by Rogério Ceni. And he is third in the squad that has played the most this year: 57 times, with two goals scored. He won the starting position with the injury of Gabriel Neves, the coach’s first choice for the sector.

The same Fulham had already monitored other São Paulo calves, such as Luizão, Rodrigo Nestor and Igor Gomes. Currently playing for the London club are Brazilians Willian and Andreas Pereira, respectively former Corinthians and Flamengo.

Pablo Maia, who will be suspended for the third yellow card in the duel against Atlético-GO, at 19h (GMT) this Thursday (27), at Morumbi, has a contract with Tricolor until the end of 2024.

Sao Paulo, New, Sign, Fulham, Deals, Pablo Maia