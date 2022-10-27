São Paulo ‘balances’ with new attack by Premier League team

Fulham, from England, seems even willing to count on the defensive midfielder Pablo Maia for the next season. according to THROW! found out, the english club made another attack by the player. It’s the Sao Paulo now it has started a new negotiation, to try to hold its revelation at least until June.

+ See the scores given to São Paulo players in the victory over Juventude, given by the LANCE team!

O L! had already revealed that Fulham had offered around 7.5 million euros (approximately R$38.2 million) for Pablo Maia. Tricolor declined the offer and announced that it would release the 20-year-old for an offer that has at least double digits.

It turns out that the British returned this week with a new attack, the value of which was not revealed. But that messed with the São Paulo backstage. The trend is to go out of business.

But Tricolor wants to count on Pablo Maia at least in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores, whose classification is well underway by the Brazilian Championship table.

Since August, the midfielder has been monitored by English clubs after he was hailed as the best revelation from São Paulo in the São Paulo Junior Cup.

Head of coach Alex’s team that reached the semifinals of the grassroots competition, Pablo Maia was soon promoted to the professional team by Rogério Ceni. And he is third in the squad that has played the most this year: 57 times, with two goals scored. He won the starting position with the injury of Gabriel Neves, the coach’s first choice for the sector.

The same Fulham had already monitored other São Paulo calves, such as Luizão, Rodrigo Nestor and Igor Gomes. Currently playing for the London club are Brazilians Willian and Andreas Pereira, respectively former Corinthians and Flamengo.

Pablo Maia, who will be suspended for the third yellow card in the duel against Atlético-GO, at 19h (GMT) this Thursday (27), at Morumbi, has a contract with Tricolor until the end of 2024.

