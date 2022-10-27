Scientists reach the lowest temperature ever recorded in the universe inside the laboratory – News

A group of scientists managed to reach the lowest temperature ever recorded in the Universe. Inside a laboratory, experts reached -273ºC by cooling atoms with a laser. This innovative experiment could make it possible to develop materials that did not exist until now.

The scientific achievement was made by scientists from Rice University, in the United States, together with researchers from Kyoto University, in Japan. The specialists managed to arrive at the result using beams that cooled the atoms until the temperature, which is absolute zero on the Kelvin scale, was reached.

When they reach a billionth of a degree above -273.15ºC, the exact value reached, the atoms completely stop moving. The temperature is the lowest ever recorded in the universe so far. On Earth, specialists have already recorded -89.2ºC naturally, and in places on the Moon even lower values ​​have been measured, around -200ºC.





Eduardo Ibarra García-Padilla, a Mexican scientist who completed his doctorate at Rice University and continues his postdoctoral training at the University of California, is one of the main experts on the experiment.

“Reaching these temperatures (and these states) will allow us to better understand physical phenomena such as superconductivity in copper oxides, which can have important technological applications”, he explains about the states of matter only reached at low temperatures.

For this reason, the new scientific achievement is a development to reach new materials. “As we reach lower temperatures, new exotic states of matter should appear. And these can have magnetic or transport properties that are completely different from those of other materials,” says García-Padilla.



