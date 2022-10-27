See Vasco’s probable team to face Sampaio Corrêa

Vasco will host Sampaio Correa in São Januário, this Thursday (27), at 21:45, in a game that can confirm their access to the 2023 Series. . And to play such an important match, Jorginho will change the starting eleven to give Palacios a chance, which he liked in the last game.

In the last activity before this Thursday’s match, Jorginho made two changes to the starting lineup that entered the field against Criciúma, in the last round. Nenê and Palacios took the place of Yuri and Alex Teixeira and, it seems, will be part of the starting eleven against Sampaio Correa. It is worth remembering that both players came from the bench in the last round and had their performances praised. Nenê even scored Vasco’s first goal at the time.

In addition, Vasco’s starting lineup should not change. The likely team is as follows: Thiago Rodrigues, Edimar, Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza, Léo Matos, Palacios, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Figueiredo and Eguinaldo.

Currently in third with 59 points, a victory would mean guaranteed access for Vasco. However, the team can achieve its goal even if it draws or loses, depending on the results of the Ituano and Sport matches.

