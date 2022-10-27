See who won a spot in the Champions League knockout stage

The fifth round of the Champions League group stage came to an end with today’s games (26) and resulted in the early elimination of teams such as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. On the other side of the coin, some clubs have already secured a place in the knockout stage of the main European football tournament in advance.

Of the 16 spots in the round of 16, 12 were filled before the start of the sixth and final round of the group stage. Five keys have the two vacancies defined and only one has no team already classified.

O UOL Esporte separated which teams have a guaranteed passport for the next stage and what is still at stake before the start of the knockout stage. Check out:

A group

Napoli and Liverpool stamped their participation in the knockout stage. The Italian team has a 100% campaign and leads the group with 15 points, followed by the Reds, with 12, while the ajax only have three and the flashlight rangers it’s zero.

Both qualified teams face each other in the last round, at Anfield, taking the lead in the group. However, Liverpool need to win at home by more than three goals to have a chance to take the top spot as Napoli won their first head-to-head 4-1.

The spot in the Europa League, however, is not yet defined. Ajax have the advantage in the number of points and in the tiebreaker, with the possibility of losing to Rangers by up to three goals and still finishing third.

group B

Key B is another one that already has the hammer beaten. Club Brugge and Porto are guaranteed in the round of 16, with the Belgian team in the lead, with ten points, and the Portuguese right behind, with nine. After an exciting duel, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Leverkusen have five and four points, respectively, and are now only competing for a spot in the Europa League.

In the sixth round, which will be held next Tuesday (1), Porto welcomes Atletico Madrid, while Brugge visits Leverkusen. The results of the duels will define who will finish in the lead and who will be third in the table.

Group C

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are the survivors of what is considered the group of death. The Bavarians have already secured the lead with their 100% campaign and are followed by the Italian team with ten. Barcelona, ​​who entered the field already eliminated in the fifth round, have four points, while Viktoria Plzen is zero.

The sixth round is worthless for this bracket. The two qualified teams face each other with no possibility of changing the final position, while Barça, guaranteed in third place, visits the Czech club.

Group D

This is the only group that still doesn’t have any guaranteed team in the next phase. The key is completely tangled up and only six points separate the first place from the last place. Tottenham are at the top, with eight, followed by Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt, both with seven, and by Olympique de Marseille.

In the last game of the key, the Portuguese club receives the Germans, champions of the Europa League last season. Olympique and Tottenham face off in the other game of the round, which will be played in France. All teams have chances to qualify.

Group E

Chelsea have the classification and leadership of the bracket assured before the last round. The Blues have ten points while second-placed Milan have seven, but the English won both head-to-heads and cannot be overtaken by their opponents in the table.

RB Salzburg is close behind, with six, and Dinamo Zagreb is bottom, with four. Taking advantage of the second place in the knockout stage and qualification for the Europa League, the German team visits Milan next Wednesday (2), while the leader receives the Croatian team.

Group F

Real Madrid stumbled against RB Leipzig yesterday (25), but the Spanish team had already secured qualification in the last round. The Merengues lead the group with ten points, followed by the German team with nine, Shakhtar Donetsk with six and Celtic with two.

In the sixth game of the group stage, Real host Celtic, who have no more pretensions. Shakhtar and Leipzig, meanwhile, are facing a confrontation that is worth qualifying for the knockout stage or a spot in the Europa League.

Group G

Leaders Manchester City have their passport stamped for the round of 16, as do Borussia Dortmund, who have eight. Sevilla are in third, with five, but can no longer overtake the German team in the table because they have the worst in the direct confrontation – they lost one game and drew the other.

The lantern Copenhagen, with two, doesn’t even have a chance of qualifying for the Europa League for the same reason, as he could only match the Spaniards’ score and add a draw and a setback in the direct confrontation between them. Therefore, games from the last round do not matter for the final placement.

Group H

Finally, the key H is also defined. PSG and Benfica have eleven points and are in the round of 16, but the French team is in the lead for having scored more goals in the tournament. Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, both with three, complete the group, with the Italians occupying third place.

In the last round, Juve will battle to secure their spot in the Europa League playing at home against PSG, while the Israeli team hosts Benfica.